Kim Young Dae Discovers Suspicious Objects In Jo Yeo Jeong’s Basement In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS 2TV’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched new stills of Jo Yeo Jeong and Kim Young Dae!

The drama is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who rise up to all types of unhealthy habits. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day considering up other ways to kill individuals. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract along with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

The earlier episode confirmed a stunning glimpse of the housekeeper Yeom Jin Okay (Track Okay Quickly) hiding a kitchen knife and fragrance bottle, that are believed to be the weapons in Baek Soo Jung’s (Hong Soo Hyun’s) murder case, on the terrace of Kang Yeo Joo’s residence. This factors out that she stands out as the one behind the homicide case.

In the newly launched photographs, Cha Soo Ho (Kim Young Dae) discovers suspicious objects within the basement of Kang Yeo Joo’s residence. He gazes on the mysterious black system and a number of other items of paper with a pensive look, and it looks as if he is considering what to do subsequent.

Immediately, Kang Yeo Joo seems within the basement, and Cha Soo Ho stares at her with vast eyes. What on earth did he discover, and what’s the secret of the basement?

Cha Soo Ho beforehand found Baek Soo Jung’s blood close to the kimchi fridge of Kang Yeo Joo’s basement. So viewers are questioning if he’ll discover one other trace associated to her loss of life.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “Cha Soo Ho will uncover one other clue in Kang Yeo Joo’s basement. Please tune in to see if this would be the key to the key between Kang Yeo Joo and Baek Soo Jung’s homicide.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

