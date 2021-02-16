Kim Young Dae In Talks To Join WEi’s Kim Yo Han In “Faculty 2021”

Kim Young Dae could also be starring in one other highschool drama!

On February 15, an business consultant reported, “Kim Young Dae is becoming a member of the primary forged of KBS2’s new drama ‘Faculty 2021.’”

In response to the report, a supply from the actor’s company clarified, “Kim Young Dae acquired a proposal to star in KBS2’s new drama ‘Faculty 2021’ and is reviewing [the offer].”

If he accepts the provide, he might be becoming a member of WEi’s Kim Yo Han, and the drama is scheduled to premiere in August.

Kim Young Dae debuted via a particular version of the online drama “Secret Crushes” in 2017 and has shortly gained consideration with roles in dramas together with “Extraordinary You,” “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good,” “The Penthouse,” and “Cheat On Me If You Can.” He’s at present gearing up for the premiere of “The Penthouse 2.”

Whereas ready, watch Kim Young Dae in “The Penthouse”:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)