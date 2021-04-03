Kim Young Dae In Talks To Star Opposite Seo Hyun Jin In New Romance Drama

Kim Young Dae could also be taking over a number one function in a brand new romance drama!

On April 2, Xportsnews reported that the actor has been forged because the male lead within the upcoming SBS drama “Why Oh Soo Jae?” (literal title).

In response to the report, Kim Young Dae’s company revealed that he has been provided the function and is at present in talks.

“Why Oh Soo Jae?” will painting the romance between a legislation faculty professor and scholar. Seo Hyun Jin was confirmed as the feminine lead Oh Soo Jae again in December, and the youthful male lead was stated to be “a secret” on the time.

Kim Young Dae has been shortly rising to fame along with his roles in dramas equivalent to “Extraordinary You,” “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good,” “Cheat on Me if You Can,” “The Penthouse,” and “The Penthouse 2.” If Kim Young Dae accepts this function, it will likely be his first time taking part in the male lead in a tv drama.

“Why Oh Soo Jae?” might be written by Kim Ji Eun of “Lie After Lie” and directed by Park Soo Jin, who has labored on dramas together with “Medical doctors,” “Dr. Romantic,” and “Demise Music.” It’s scheduled to air within the second half of the 12 months.

