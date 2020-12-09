Kim Young Dae Is Taken Aback By Jo Yeo Jeong’s Mystifying Appearance In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS 2TV’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” has launched new stills of Jo Yeo Jeong and Kim Young Dae forward of the upcoming episode!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who rise up to all types of dangerous habits. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day considering up alternative ways to kill individuals. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract together with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

Spoilers

Beforehand, Kang Yeo Joo was impressed by Cha Soo Ho’s (Kim Young Dae) knife expertise and employed him as her assistant. Unusually sufficient, Cha Soo Ho had been secretly monitoring her all this time, and viewers are curious to search out out his true motive for approaching Kang Yeo Joo.

In the brand new stills, Kang Yeo Joo offers off a sleek aura in a conventional Korean gown. Cha Soo Ho seems with a tray of props, and he stares at her with vast eyes. Unfazed by his shocked expression, she continues to finish her costume with a gachae (wig) and indulgent hair pins. She makes an attempt to look charismatic and venomous, however her expression grows flustered when she realizes her posture is awkward.

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “Kang Yeo Joo is an intensive novelist who’s personally studying learn how to do varied issues, like lower sashimi and use a knife, for her new novel. In the third episode, there will probably be a scene the place viewers can get a glimpse of her perfectionist nature, and she or he may also showcase particular chemistry with Cha Soo Ho. So please sit up for the subsequent episode.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama on Viki:

Watch Now

Supply (1)