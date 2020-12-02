Kim Young Dae Protects Jo Yeo Jeong From A Group Of Angry Protesters In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS’s upcoming drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched new stills of Jo Yeo Jeong and Kim Young Dae!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who stand up to all kinds of unhealthy habits. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day considering up alternative ways to kill individuals. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract along with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

In the drama, Kim Young Dae will take the function of Cha Soo Ho, a good-looking part-time employee at a comfort retailer who tries to guard Kang Yeo Joo after the 2 wind up crossing paths.

The newly launched pictures present a glimpse of Kang Yeo Joo as a best-selling creator. She holds a chat along with her readers and solutions questions on her work. Her expression is filled with confidence, and he or she appears demure and stylish in her white swimsuit.

Nevertheless, the occasion is ruined by a gaggle of rowdy protestors who’re in opposition to her books. They elevate their pickets within the air and yell angrily at her. They begin throwing eggs at her, however Cha Soo Ho seems out of nowhere and blocks them from reaching her. Kang Yeo Joo sits there with a chilly expression on her face, and Cha Soo ho stands in entrance of her with a decided expression to guard her.

The drama’s manufacturing group mentioned, “Kang Yeo Joo and Cha Soo Ho, a youthful man who rescues her on the ebook speak, will showcase heart-fluttering chemistry with their push-and-pull relationship. It will likely be a special chemistry from the one she has along with her husband Han Woo Sung. Please expect to find out why Kang Yeo Joo was attacked by protesters and why Cha Soo Ho saved her.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” will premiere on December 2 at 9:30 p.m. KST and might be accessible on Viki.

