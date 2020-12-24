Kim Young Dae Talks About Being Compared To Kang Dong Won + His Dramas “The Penthouse” And “Cheat On Me If You Can”

“The Penthouse” and “Cheat on Me If You Can” star Kim Young Dae dished on his present dramas throughout a radio present look!

On December 24, the actor appeared as a visitor on Jo Woo Jong’s KBS Cool FM radio present, the place he talked about his expertise filming SBS’s smash hit “The Penthouse” and KBS 2TV’s new drama “Cheat on Me If You Can.”

Kim Young Dae spoke extremely of his “Cheat on Me If You Can” co-star Jo Yeo Jeong, commenting, “She’s very thoughtful, and she or he creates environment that makes it simple to behave.” He went on so as to add, “It’s good, as a result of the veteran actors within the solid give me so much to work with, and all I’ve to do is react naturally to no matter they throw my method.”

As for “The Penthouse,” Kim Young Dae shared, “I like that I’m capable of fear along with the opposite actors my age about how we’re going to behave [in our scenes together].”

The rising star additionally revealed that he doesn’t have a selected position mannequin in relation to appearing. “I believe that appearing requires you to replicate on your self and work out what particular charms you may have,” he defined. “So as an alternative of imitating another person, I attempt to replicate extra on myself.”

Jo Woo Jong later introduced up the actor’s resemblance to Kang Dong Won, which has earned him the nickname “Kang Dong Won lookalike.” “You look so much like Kang Dong Won,” mentioned the DJ. “You hear that so much, proper?”

Kim Young Dae replied, “I do hear that generally. Every time I hear somebody say that, I’m extraordinarily grateful. However I strive to not pay an excessive amount of consideration to it. As a result of I’m working laborious on making an attempt to indicate extra of myself via my appearing.”

Watch Kim Young Dae in “The Penthouse” right here…

Watch Now

…and “Cheat on Me If You Can” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)