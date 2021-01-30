Kim Young Dae Talks About His Rising Popularity + His Work On “The Penthouse” And “Cheat On Me If You Can”

After the top of “Cheat on Me If You Can,” actor Kim Young Dae sat down for a collection of interviews to speak in regards to the present, in addition to his function in “The Penthouse,” his rising recognition, and extra.

In an interview with OSEN, he mentioned, “I feel that that is the stage the place I’ve to work even more durable. I can’t actually inform if I’m widespread or not. Perhaps it’s as a result of we will’t exit throughout COVID-19, however I don’t actually really feel a distinction. If I needed to choose one thing, I’d say that my members of the family have gotten extra requests for my signature than earlier than. I’m nonetheless attempting to determine what my attraction is. I’m discovering new sides of myself as I act. I feel that the explanation I’m getting consideration from the general public is as a result of I’ve performed nice characters. I hope that viewers can see the hassle I put into expressing and analyzing my characters to the perfect of my capacity.”

In an interview with Newsis, he talked about working with Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon in “Cheat on Me If You Can.” “I used to be capable of mature as an actor by working with them,” he mentioned. “Even after we had been doing a back-and-forth, they’d encourage me with pure reactions. I felt secure with their result in observe. They’re additionally nice at creating ambiance, so I couldn’t assist however like working with them. They took care of me rather a lot on set and gave me a variety of recommendation on how one can create scene. I realized rather a lot about performing from them. The way to observe the stream, how one can perceive a scene, the feelings of a personality, and extra.”

In Star Information, he talked in regards to the difficulties of enjoying a college bully in “The Penthouse.” “It was a little bit arduous psychologically, however I attempted to immerse myself within the performing,” he mentioned. “I had to think about these evil acts as a part of who Joo Suk Hoon was. These acts fashioned a part of the inspiration of who he was, so there was a little bit of psychological ache concerned in immersing myself into that.” He added, “I feel he’ll turn into extra impartial in Season 2. After assembly Bae Ro Na, he realized how one can inform good and unhealthy aside, and is changing into extra impartial in his battle along with his father. I feel he’ll act extra independently in love and likewise within the case of his mom’s loss of life.”

In Xportsnews, Kim Young Dae shared that he had left Fudan College, a prestigious college in China, as a way to pursue a profession in performing. “I got here again to Korea for summer time trip and occurred to fulfill the pinnacle of my present company,” he mentioned. “I began performing after he persuaded me, however I really had a variety of conflicting feelings. Curiosity and doubts about what he noticed in me, and likewise a way of taking over a brand new problem. I hadn’t been taught performing by way of formal classes, so it wasn’t simple. After all, it was surprising from my dad and mom’ perspective to have their son abruptly say he needed to be an actor, and so they opposed it at first. That’s why I attempted to cover how tough it was at first. However now they’re cheering me on and are interested in my work. I nonetheless have a protracted option to go, however I’m proud simply of getting modified my dad and mom’ minds.”

