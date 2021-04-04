Kim Young Dae Talks About The Twists In “The Penthouse 2,” His Real Family And School Life, And More

Actor Kim Young Dae participated in a photograph shoot for the journal W Korea.

In the accompanying interview, he talked concerning the twists and turns in “The Penthouse 2,” which wrapped up its season on April 2 with an ideal No. 1 streak in rankings. He additionally talked about his character, Joo Seok Hoon, and the way he compares to Kim Young Dae’s personal college and household life.

“The Penthouse 2” is a makjang drama, a style that contains excessive plot twists resembling secret members of the family, extramarital affairs, kidnap, theft, and homicide. Kim Young Dae shared his ideas on the tried homicide of Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo), his character’s love curiosity, which occurred within the second season. “I used to be shocked once I learn the script,” he mentioned. “I known as Hyun Soo instantly to ask. ‘You’re going to die?’ Hyun Soo mentioned that she didn’t know both and mentioned that I ought to ask the author.”

He quipped, “The very first thing the actors ask after they get the script is, ‘Did I die on this one or not?’ After we test whether or not we’re alive, we breathe a sigh of reduction and begin engaged on the script in earnest.”

About the drama’s excessive rankings, he mentioned, “I knew the affect of the author, Kim Quickly Okay, would assist us attraction to middle-aged viewers. It entails issues like actual property, training, and affairs, so it was certain to curiosity them. After I first learn the script, I questioned whether or not a makjang drama would go over properly at the moment. But it surely’s fascinating to see that individuals of their teenagers, twenties, no matter age, are having fun with it.”

Joo Seok Hoon is a “excellent” character who is sweet at the whole lot he does. Kim Young Dae mentioned, “Folks typically have this large misunderstanding about me. I can look slightly chilly, so individuals suppose that I’m severe like Joo Seok Hoon. However I’m the exact opposite. I like to speak loads and I’m typically advised that I’m a klutz. As a result of he’s so totally different from me, I had a number of bother taking part in Joo Seok Hoon at first. I believed that every phrase he spoke needed to be ‘forceful,’ so I put a number of effort into every line. However then I spotted that somebody who was born with the whole lot on the earth would truly be fairly relaxed about life. He already is aware of the whole lot he must know, so he doesn’t want to indicate himself off.”

Kim Young Dae was requested how his mother and father reacted to the drama. “My mother and father are all the time cheering me on,” he replied. “I’ve one little sister and he or she doesn’t actually give me suggestions a lot as fear about me being within the leisure enterprise. If I ever act lazy, she sends me a KakaoTalk message instantly telling me to behave myself. My sister matured at an early age. I’m a little bit of a scatty individual, however she’s all the time quiet and calm.”

He added that the time that he had spent finding out overseas in China had made him really feel extra affectionate towards his household. Kim Young Dae had attended Fudan College, a prestigious college in China, earlier than pursuing a profession in appearing. “I simply went with the movement at college,” he mentioned. “I wasn’t excellent in my research, so my mother and father urged that I go to China to study Chinese language and expertise what life was like on the earth. As much as that time, I had by no means overcome nice hardship or made strenuous efforts in life. I simply went with the movement, like water. I had a number of seniors who went to work for overseas buying and selling corporations after commencement, so I believed that when I had gotten to a sure age, I might get a job at an organization and turn out to be a salaryman. However on trip after my first 12 months of college, I skilled the primary twist in my life.”

This twist referred to assembly the top of his present company whereas at residence in South Korea. “My uncle owns a enterprise and my company head occurred to return in at some point,” he mentioned. “He had simply began his administration enterprise and was searching for new expertise to rent. My uncle bragged to him about his nephew and confirmed him a photograph of me.”

He added, “It wasn’t like a significant plot twist. Even in center college, I’d gotten casting presents from individuals in administration businesses a couple of occasions. It’s not like I had by no means thought-about the query of what it might be wish to work in leisure. However once I bought that casting provide as an grownup, I turned interested by what it was like. I had gotten uninterested in dwelling life whereas going with the movement. It felt like my life had been too calm and quiet till now. I wished to dive into one thing headlong, so I began appearing. After all, my mother and father bought upset.” He added that he had satisfied them by begging on his knees for only a two-year break from college to check out his new profession.

