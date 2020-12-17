Kim Young Dae Witnesses Passionate Moment Between Go Joon And Jo Yeo Jeong In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS2’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who stand up to all types of dangerous habits. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day considering up totally different solution to kill individuals. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract along with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

Beforehand, Han Woo Sung turned consumed with guilt after seeing Baek Soo Jung’s (Hong Soo Hyun) corpse. Han Woo Sung used alcohol to muster up the braveness to admit his affair with Baek Soo Jung to Kang Yeo Joo. Nonetheless, he ended up passing out, and he doesn’t bear in mind if he advised his spouse the reality or not. Han Woo Sung turned fearful after catching Kang Yeo Joo gazing him, and he resolved to put low for some time.

The newly launched stills seize a passionate second between Kang Yeo Joo and Han Woo Sung. She gazes at her husband with loving eyes as he will get prepared for work. They share a heated kiss and get caught by her assistant Cha Soo Ho (Kim Young Dae). Cha Soo Ho seems to be shocked by what he simply witnessed, however his eyes are flashing with contempt. His response fuels curiosity about why he’s intently monitoring this married couple.

The drama’s manufacturing group shared, “At present’s (December 17) episode will reveal why Kang Yeo Joo determined to marry Han Woo Sung and their particular marriage ceremony anniversary. Please look ahead to their new adjustments.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

