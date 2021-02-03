Kim Young Kwang And Lee Sun Bin Tackle A Dangerous Mission In An Unconventional Way In “MISSION: POSSIBLE”

Upcoming movie “MISSION: POSSIBLE” launched new stills of Kim Young Kwang and Lee Sun Bin!

“MISSION: POSSIBLE” is a comedy motion movie that tells the story of Woo Su Han (Kim Young Kwang), the proprietor of a personal investigator company who will get mistaken for a Nationwide Intelligence Service agent by Yoo Da Hee ( Lee Sun Bin) of China’s Ministry of State Safety. Yoo Da Hee involves Korea to analyze a large-scale gun smuggling case between China and Korea, and the 2 get caught up in a harmful scheme.

The newly launched stills preview each the hilarious comedian scenes and the vivid motion stunts that may happen within the upcoming movie. Because the proprietor of a non-public investigator company, Woo Su Han will do something for cash. Though Woo Su Han can simply put on a playful expression, he additionally showcases a fierce gaze when the scenario will get dire. Moreover, elite agent Yoo Da Hee portrays nice enthusiasm in her purpose to finish the mission, highlighting her hilarious chemistry with Woo Su Han within the course of.

The stellar forged lineup additionally consists of Oh Dae Hwan, Kim Tae Hoon, Choi Byung Mo, and Search engine optimisation Hyun Chul, elevating even better anticipation for the upcoming comedy motion movie.

“MISSION: POSSIBLE” will premiere in February. Watch a trailer for the movie right here!

