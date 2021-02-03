Kim Young Kwang And Lee Sun Bin Unexpectedly Make A Formidable Duo In “MISSION: POSSIBLE”

Kim Young Kwang and Lee Sun Bin’s upcoming movie “MISSION: POSSIBLE” revealed its fundamental poster!

“MISSION: POSSIBLE” is a refreshing comedian motion film about Woo Soo Han (Kim Young Kwang), a non-public detective who will do something so long as he will get paid upfront, and Yoo Da Hee (Lee Sun Bin), a passionate undercover agent, who kind an unlikely partnership to resolve an arms smuggling case.

In the brand new fundamental poster, Woo Soo Han stretches out his lengthy legs and simply holds up Yoo Da Hee in his two arms. Though he seems severe, Woo Soo Han has a touch of mischievousness in his expression. Yoo Da Hee additionally appears to be like snug as she maneuvers one leg over Woo Soo Han’s shoulder and elegantly goals her gun with one hand. Like their relationship, their pose appears to suggest that Woo Soo Han and Yoo Da Hee are a clumsy however unexpectedly good match.

Together with their intricate pose, the textual content on the poster reads, “Operation, so long as it’s given, we’re obtainable anytime.” Viewers are curious to learn the way the “loopy duo” with totally different targets will make an inconceivable mission attainable.

Kim Young Kwang, who will play a personality of a lifetime by means of this movie, and Lee Sun Bin, who’s recognized for being nice at each comedy and motion, are anticipated to showcase a hilarious chemistry. The addition of the top quality motion scenes and a tense environment to the comedy spy movie could have viewers much more hooked to the upcoming film.

“MISSION: POSSIBLE” premieres on February 17. Watch a trailer for the movie right here!

