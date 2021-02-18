Kim Young Kwang Attempts To Look As Pitiful As Possible In “Whats up, Me!”

KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Whats up, Me!” unveiled new stills forward of the second episode!

“Whats up, Me!” is a fantasy romantic comedy drama a couple of 37-year-old girl named Ban Ha Ni (Choi Kang Hee,) who falls right into a hunch in each work and love and is visited by her 17-year-old self (Lee Re), who was filled with ardour and unafraid to tackle the world. Kim Young Kwang performs Han Yoo Hyun, the one son of the president of Joa Confectionery. He was born with a golden spoon in his mouth, however he’s a free spirit who nonetheless hasn’t grown up.

In the primary episode, Han Yoo Hyun tried to become profitable for the primary time in his life after being threatened to be kicked out by his father Han Ji Man (Yoon Joo Sang). He needed to earn a million gained (roughly $903), nevertheless it wasn’t straightforward to take action. He was kicked out of his home with nothing and was misunderstood as a flasher, which led to him spending the evening at a jail cell. That’s the place he bumped into Ban Ha Ni, they usually began a relationship that entails round debt.

The newly launched stills depict Han Yoo Hyun with an injured arm. He appears to be demanding Ban Ha Ni for compensation, and he follows her with a sly look on his face. He beforehand saved her from colliding right into a truck, and viewers can look ahead to how their relationship will progress within the subsequent episode.

The manufacturing crew commented, “Han Yoo Hyun, who was kicked out by his father, will clearly make his presence often called a second technology chaebol (a number of dozen giant, family-controlled Korean company teams) who clings onto somebody along with his distinctive shameless and extraordinary slyness. Please tune in and watch Han Yoo Hyun and his clinginess, which viewers gained’t be capable of hate.”

The following episode of “Whats up Me” will air on February 18 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

