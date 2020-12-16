Kim Young Kwang, Choi Kang Hee, Eum Moon Suk, And More Participate In Passionate Script Reading For Upcoming Rom-Com

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Howdy? It’s Me!” (literal title) launched new pictures from its script studying!

“Howdy? It’s Me!” is a fantasy romantic comedy a couple of 37-year-old girl named Ban Ha Ni (performed by Choi Kang Hee), who has turn into unenthusiastic about love, work, and her goals. She is visited and consoled by her 17-year-old self (performed by Yi Rae), who was keen about all the pieces and didn’t worry something on the earth.

Through the script studying, all of the attendees participated with masks. Attendance was additionally restricted to solely the folks completely crucial for security measures. Actors Choi Kang Hee, Kim Young Kwang, Yi Rae, Eum Moon Suk, Kim Yoo Mi, Ji Seung Hyun, Kim Yong Rim, Yoon Joo Sang, Baek Hyun Joo, Yoon Bok In, Shin Moon Sung, Kim Mi Hwa, Choi Dae Chul, Kim Do Yeon, Kim Ki Ri, Go Woo Ri, Choi Tae Hwan, Jung Dae Ro, Kang Tae Joo, Moon Sung Hyun, Kim Sang Woo, Tune Ji Hyun, and Lee Search engine optimization Yeon participated within the script studying.

Choi Kang Hee shared, “It’s an honor to work collectively.” Together with her vast appearing spectrum, the actress impressed by completely immersing herself into her function. Kim Young Kwang additionally made the folks on set snigger together with his portrayal of the free-spirited, second-generation chaebol Han Yoo Hyun.

Yi Rae, who will play 17-year-old Ban Ha Ni, obtained reward for her secure appearing regardless of her younger age, and Eum Moon Suk added to the eagerness on set as he reworked into the function of the washed-up star Ahn So Ni.

Kim Yong Rim will play Ban Ha Ni’s grandmother Lee Hong Nyun, who treasures Ban Ha Ni probably the most however now suffers from dementia, and Yoon Joo Sang will play Han Yoo Hyun’s father Han Ji Man, the chairman of Joah Confectionery. Kim Yoo Mi will tackle the function of Oh Ji Eun, who has a previous story with Ban Ha Ni, and Ji Seung Hyun will remodel into Han Yoo Hyun’s older cousin Yang Do Yoon, who’s in control of sensible affairs at Joah Confectionary and a probable contender as the corporate’s successor.

Producing director (PD) Lee Hyun Suk shared, “I’ll create an environment wherein actors can arrive on set whereas laughing enjoyably and go away whereas smiling. I’ll work laborious to make a challenge that viewers can spend the winter warmly with.”

Scriptwriter Yoo Tune Yi shared, “Once I first deliberate the story, I didn’t suppose I may reply if my 17-year-old self got here to me and requested if I’m residing effectively in the best way I had hoped for. After assembly the actors in the present day, I feel I may inform my 17-year-old self that I’m residing much more fortunately than you imagined.”

“Howdy? It’s Me” will premiere in 2021 because the follow-up to “Cheat on Me If You Can.”

