Kim Young Kwang Reportedly Starring In New Thriller Collection, Agency Responds

Kim Young Kwang could also be taking a lead function in a brand new thriller drama!

On March 9, a supply from the drama trade commented to the outlet Every day Sports activities that Kim Young Kwang could be showing because the lead within the upcoming Netflix authentic collection “Finger” (working title).

“Finger” is a thriller a couple of social media app with international reputation that permits folks to talk with anybody world wide. For the paid service, an individual is given entry to extra data whereas much less sign-up authorization is required.

It was reported that Kim Young Kwang’s function is an inside designer that can also be a sociopathic assassin. The character doesn’t do any promotions or ads and solely finds work by means of connections. He all the time designs on his personal, makes use of completely different distributors, doesn’t present his face, and solely communicates by means of e mail. When he was an toddler, he was adopted by a household abroad. After his adopted dad and mom move away in an accident, he inherits all their belongings and strikes again to Korea.

Behind his mysterious identification that everybody is inquisitive about, he hides an unbelievable secret. As time goes by, the reality of his beginning and childhood will slowly be revealed.

In response to this report, Kim Young Kwang’s company commented, “Nothing has been determined but concerning his look within the Netflix authentic collection ‘Finger.’”

