Kim Young Kwang Talks About Wanting To Make People Laugh With His First Comedy Action Film “MISSION: POSSIBLE”

Kim Young Kwang gave perception into his upcoming movie “MISSION: POSSIBLE”!

“MISSION: POSSIBLE” is a refreshing comedian motion film about Woo Soo Han (Kim Young Kwang), a personal detective who will do something so long as he will get paid upfront, and Yoo Da Hee (Lee Solar Bin), a passionate undercover agent, who type an unlikely partnership to unravel an arms smuggling case.

In a latest interview, Kim Young Kwang talked about engaged on his first motion movie. He shared, “After seeing the finished movie, I used to be personally happy. It was my first time doing motion, and I practiced and ready rather a lot. I regarded actually quick like a flying squirrel.”

The actor defined, “It’s international martial arts, and we used strikes which might be used typically in cinematography. It’s motion that might be accomplished utilizing any instruments close by. I practiced at an motion faculty for round two months, and I educated intensely.” He shared that the martial arts director held a kitchen knife in his hand and actively helped him find out how folks transfer in harmful conditions, reassuring that they practiced slowly and with security measures in place.

For his performing within the movie, Kim Young Kwang gave himself a rating of 85 factors out of 100. He shared, “We filmed simply motion scenes for 2 weeks straight. Though I did additionally follow rather a lot, the movie made it appear as if I made no errors. I referred to Jackie Chan’s previous Hong Kong films. Since we filmed the motion scenes for a very long time, it used up extra stamina than I had anticipated.”

He continued, “I’m tall, however I even have lengthy arms, so if I make a mistake, it appears like I’m floundering. That’s why it’s apparent when an motion staff member replaces me for a full shot. That’s why I did all of the motion with out a stunt double.”

Moreover, the actor talked about that he wished to painting Woo Soo Han’s background with out letting the environment get too heavy.

Relating to the comical features of the movie, Kim Young Kwang shared, “I’m not an actor who ad-libs, however for this movie, I actually wished to ad-lib. I ad-libbed by switching the order of my strains. I wished to say even only one extra line, however the director advised me to cease as a result of it was sufficient, and that occurred typically on set. I additionally wished to make the workers on set snicker. I used to be pissed off at first as a result of the workers didn’t snicker. I made a whole lot of ad-libs attempting to get them to snicker.”

Lastly, Kim Young Kwang shared, “Our movie is one folks can watch with none stress. Though conditions aren’t nice as a result of COVID-19, I feel viewers will be capable of watch comfortably in the course of the length of the movie.” The actor additionally revealed that he constructed up his energy for one 12 months after feeling the battle of filming the motion scenes for 2 consecutive weeks. He added, “Since I’ve strengthened my stamina, I’ll work tougher like an ox, in order that I can present numerous sides of me to the viewers.”

“MISSION: POSSIBLE” premieres on February 17. Watch a trailer for the movie right here!

Within the meantime, watch Kim Young Kwang in “The Secret Life of My Secretary” beneath!

