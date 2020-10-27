Kim Young Kwang Tests Negative For COVID-19 Following His Drama Staff’s Diagnosis

Kim Young Kwang has examined destructive for COVID-19.

On October 26, a employees member of the actor’s upcoming drama “Whats up? It’s Me!” (literal title) was recognized with COVID-19. Filming was halted instantly, and all of those that got here in shut contact with the employees member, together with Kim Young Kwang, had been examined.

The drama’s public relations company StoryRhyme launched the next replace on October 27:

Whats up, that is StoryRhyme, the general public relations company for the drama “Whats up? It’s Me!” A employees member of “Whats up, It’s Me!” has examined optimistic for COVID-19. We’re informing you of the present scenario following a employees member’s confirmed COVID-19 prognosis on October 26. After assessing the scenario yesterday, we suspended filming, and following the instruction of quarantine authorities, those that got here into shut contact with the affected employees member on set had been examined. Immediately (October 27), all who had been thought-about to have come into shut contact acquired destructive outcomes. Among the many actors, Kim Young Kwang was included and examined destructive. The remainder of the employees members that crossed paths with the confirmed affected person are at present being examined. Future manufacturing schedules can be adjusted based on the rules instructed by quarantine authorities.. Thanks.

“Whats up? It’s Me!” is a fantasy romantic comedy a few 37-year-old lady being consoled by her 17-year-old self, and Kim Young Kwang can be enjoying the male lead. It’s scheduled to premiere in January subsequent yr.

Watch Kim Young Kwang in his earlier drama “The Secret Lifetime of My Secretary” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)