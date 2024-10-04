Kimberly Guilfoyle’s 2024 Net Worth: Boosted by Divorce Settlements

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a well-known American television personality, former prosecutor, and political advisor. Born in San Francisco in 1969, she has become a prominent figure in conservative media and Republican politics.

Guilfoyle’s journey from a lawyer to a Fox News host to a critical player in Donald Trump’s inner circle is a story of ambition, controversy, and resilience. This blog post will delve into Guilfoyle’s life, career, and public persona.

Who is Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle was born in San Francisco, California, on March 9, 1969. Her mom was from Puerto Rico and taught special education.

Her dad came from Ireland and worked in construction. Guilfoyle grew up in a Catholic family and lived in San Francisco’s Mission District and Westlake, Daly City.

Guilfoyle lost her mom to leukemia when she was just 11 years old. This sad event shaped her early life.

She attended Mercy High School in San Francisco and then studied at the University of California, Davis. 1994, she received her law degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law.

While in law school, Guilfoyle did some modeling work. She posed for Macy’s ads and even modeled Victoria’s Secret lingerie for a bridal magazine. This early taste of the spotlight hinted at her future career in the public eye.

Attribute Details Full Name Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle Date of Birth March 9, 1969 Age (2024) 55 years old Place of Birth San Francisco, California Education University of California, Davis; University of San Francisco School of Law (J.D.) Ethnicity Puerto Rican (mother), Irish (father) Religion Catholic

Personal Life and Relationships

Guilfoyle’s personal life has often been in the news. She first married Democrat politician Gavin Newsom in 2001.

When Newsom became the mayor of San Francisco in 2003, Guilfoyle was the city’s First Lady for a short time. But their marriage didn’t last, and they split up in 2006.

In 2006, Guilfoyle married Eric Villency, who came from a wealthy furniture family. They had a son named Ronan in October 2006. However, this marriage also ended in divorce in 2009.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

Since 2018, Guilfoyle has been dating Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump. They got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 but didn’t tell everyone until 2022. Now, they live together in Jupiter, Florida.

Professional Career

Guilfoyle’s career has been quite varied. She started as a lawyer and worked as a prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles. In San Francisco, she helped win a big case about a deadly dog attack that made news worldwide.

In 2004, Guilfoyle moved to New York to host a TV show called “Both Sides” on Court TV. She also worked as a legal expert on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°.” But her big break came in 2006 when she joined Fox News.

At Fox News, Guilfoyle became a well-known face. She hosted weekend shows and was part of the popular program “The Five” from 2011 to 2018. In 2015, she wrote a book called “Making the Case: How to Be Your Own Best Advocate.”

Guilfoyle left Fox News in 2018. After that, she started working more in politics, especially with the Trump family. She became a big part of Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, leading fundraising efforts and speaking at rallies.

Age and Physique

Kimberly Guilfoyle was born on March 9, 1969, which makes her 55 years old in 2024. She’s known for keeping fit and looking good on TV.

Guilfoyle is about 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and takes care of her appearance. She is often seen in stylish outfits at public events.

Net Worth and Salary

Guilfoyle has done well for herself financially. Her net worth is thought to be around $25 million.

This money comes from her work as a TV host, lawyer, and political advisor. She was believed to make about $8 million annually at Fox News.

During Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, reports say Guilfoyle was paid $180,000 a year through a private company. She’s also made money from speaking at events and writing her book.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) Approximately $25 million Fox News Salary Estimated $8 million per year Trump Campaign Salary Reportedly $180,000 annually (through a private company) Income Sources Television hosting, legal work, book sales, political advising

Company Details and Investments

While Guilfoyle isn’t known for running her own company, she’s been involved with several organizations.

She worked with America First Policies, a group that supports Trump’s ideas, and was part of Trump’s campaign finance team.

Guilfoyle has invested in real estate. In 2015, she bought a fancy apartment in New York City for $3.4 million. In 2019, she and Donald Trump Jr. purchased a $4.4 million house in The Hamptons. They sold it for an enormous profit in 2021, making $8.14 million.

The regime media is once again showing just how corrupt and morally bankrupt they really are. But the good news is – their credibility is crumbling and the American people are waking up. “American Leviathan” author @nedryun explains pic.twitter.com/TwVzrF2JmG — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) September 17, 2024

Real Estate Investments

Guilfoyle has made smart moves in real estate. In 2021, she and Trump Jr. bought a $9.7 million home in Jupiter, Florida, in addition to the New York apartment and Hamptons house. This shows they’re investing in high-end properties, which can be an excellent way to grow wealth.

Investment and Funding

As a leader of Trump’s fundraising team, Guilfoyle has raised a lot of money for political causes.

She’s helped organize significant events and convince wealthy donors to give money to Republican campaigns. While this isn’t personal investing, it shows her skill at handling large sums of money and convincing people to invest in political causes.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Guilfoyle is active on social media, sharing her views and promoting her work. You can find her on:

Platform Handle/Details Twitter @kimguilfoyle Instagram @kimberlyguilfoyle Facebook Kimberly Guilfoyle

It’s best to contact her through official channels or her representatives for professional inquiries. She doesn’t share personal contact information publicly.

Conclusion

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s life story has ups and downs. She’s gone from being a lawyer to a TV star to a key player in Republican politics.

Her life has been in the spotlight with high-profile relationships and marriages. Guilfoyle has faced controversies, like her departure from Fox News, but has remained a strong voice in conservative circles.

Her career shows how someone can change paths and succeed in different fields. Guilfoyle has adapted and thrived from the courtroom to the TV studio to political rallies.

Her financial success and intelligent real estate moves show she’s good at managing money, too.

Kimberly Guilfoyle remains a figure to watch as she continues her work in politics and media. Her story is still being written, and seeing what she does next in her career and personal life will be interesting.