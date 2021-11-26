Kimetsu no Yaiba updates to 60 FPS on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and adds two new characters

The Demon Slayer game has received an update that introduces Yahaba and Susamaru.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 25 November 2021, 09:56 9 comments

Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles It is one of those titles that we can consider niche in the West. However, in Japan it is quite a sensation, and as an adaptation it is having a lot of travel in the rest of the world, despite its name so convoluted.

The game continues to receive adjustments and improvements, and in the last published update it has implemented something that more than one user requested: 60 FPS en PC, PS5, Xbox Series X y Xbox Series S. It is added as part of a performance mode that we can access in these versions only in some wayssuch as exploration and combat in story mode and offline Versus mode. In addition, more rewards and two new characters are added.

The two new characters are Yahaba and SusamaruThe first of the characters to join is Yahaba, a demon that will seek to ambush Tanjiro under the orders of Kibutsuji. he has eyes on both hands and can use arrows that manipulate directional forces. The second is Susamaru, another of the demons that will attack the protagonist with Temari balls that allow him to keep his distance from his rivals.

If you do not know it, this title is signed by CyberConnect2, whom many of you will remember for their work in the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm or Dragon Ball Z Kakarot saga. He adapts a manganime in which Kamado Tanjiro, a young man from a humble family, tries to overcome the loss of his family after a demonic attack that, unfortunately, turned his sister into one of these creatures.

Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. In our analysis of the game, we highlight that it is an ideal work for the fan, although it lacks a narrative rhythm with problems and does not always manage to stand out in the playable section.

More about: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer, CyberConnect2, Update and FPS.