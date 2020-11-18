Kimiko Glenn, Natasha Rothwell, More Join ‘Child Shark’s Big Present!’

In at this time’s TV information roundup, Nickelodeon’s new preschool sequence “Child Shark’s Big Present” set its solid, and worldwide advocacy group World Citizen will air its award particular with host John Legend Dec. 19.

CASTING

Nickelodeon set the solid for its new preschool sequence “Child Shark’s Big Present!,” which is able to premiere with an authentic vacation particular Dec. 11. The 2D animated sequence will function Kimiko Glenn because the titular Child, a candy and fearless little shark; Luke Youngblood as William, a intelligent, adventurous pilot fish and Child’s finest buddy; Natasha Rothwell as Mommy, who works for the mayor of their neighborhood Carnivore Core; Eric Edelstein as Daddy, a goofy and loud dentist who flosses when he’s nervous; Debra Wilson as Grandma, a perpetual prankster, and Patrick Warburton as Grandpa, a charismatic shark who loves to inform tales concerning the glory days. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the sequence will observe Child Shark and William as they set out on comedic adventures in Carnivore Core, making new mates and singing catchy authentic tunes alongside the best way.

Apple TV Plus introduced the solid for the second season of “Fact Be Advised” starring Octavia Spencer. Merle Dandridge, Jason O’Mara, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Christopher Backus, Cranston Johnson, Hale Appleman, Anthony Lee Medina and Mychala Lee will seem alongside the previously-announced Kate Hudson and returning Spencer. Created and govt produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and hailing from Reese Witherspoon‘s Whats up Sunshine, Chernin Leisure and Endeavor Content material, the sequence offers a glimpse into the favored obsession with true-crime podcasts.

DATES

TNT, TBS and truTV introduced the 2021 winter premiere dates for each new and returning sequence. TBS’ new excessive expertise competitors, “Go-Big Present,” that includes acts resembling alligator trainers and stunt archery, will premiere Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. Comic Bert Kreischer hosts the expertise present, with celeb judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and pro-wrestler Cody Rhodes. The third season of TBS’ “The Distress Index,” a comedic present that includes groups competing towards one another by rating hilarious and depressing real-life occasions, will return Jan. 26 at 10:30 p.m. This season will function celeb friends Travis Kelce, Joel McHale and Jon Moxley. TruTV’s unscripted comedy sequence, “Impractical Jokers,” that includes 4 comedians and mates referred to as The Tenderloins competing to embarrass one another, will return for its ninth season Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. The Season 9 premiere will probably be adopted at 11 p.m. by the brand-new “Impractical Jokers: After Get together,” the place host Joey Fantone takes the Impractical Jokers and shock friends by means of a set of challenges and bonus content material. Premiering Feb. 4 at 10:30 p.m. is truTV’s “Quick Foodies,” the place “High Chef” winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland compete to recreate and reimagine a celeb visitor’s favourite fast-food dish. Beforehand introduced was the Jan. 25 premiere date for TNT’s “Snowpiercer.”

PROGRAMMING

Meals Community Kitchen introduced a brand new Tastemade sequence “Simply Ask the Baker” has launched on its app. “Simply Ask the Baker” is a baking present that’s hosted by Meghan Rienks and incorporates recommendation and commentary in response to questions despatched in by viewers. Every 30-minute episode will delve into a variety of matters from mastering a cake to navigating relationships. The primary 5 episodes of the 10-episode authentic can be found now, with the latter 5 changing into accessible in December. “Simply Ask the Baker” is considered one of 5 exhibits that Tastemade is debuting on the Meals Community Kitchen app, together with “Sourced” that includes host Man Turland consuming his approach world wide, “Cooking with Satisfaction” with Ingrid Nelson discussing LGBTQIA+ points, “Dish It Wholesome” about clear consuming and “Uncooked. Vegan. Not Gross.”

DEVELOPMENT

IMDb TV is growing “Hialeah: Dade F-ckin County,” a half-hour household comedy sequence co-created by writers Monique Alvarez and Jessica Lee Williamson. Produced by Amazon Studios, the sequence follows first-generation Cuban American ChiChi Rodriguez, who escapes from her failed marriage and finally ends up together with her disapproving household in Hialeah, Fla. — a world away from lavish South Florida and the final place ChiChi desires to be. Regardless, she’s primed to reinvent herself and work with what she has. Alvarez and Williamson will function govt producers alongside Danielle Claman Gelber and Teri Weinberg. Clark Johnson is hooked up to direct and govt produce.

AWARD SHOWS

Worldwide advocacy group World Citizen will current the World Citizen Prize award particular with host John Legend to have fun and honor leaders who’re taking steps to finish poverty. The printed, to air Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC and CTV in Canada, will function musical performances, notable presenters and friends to be introduced within the coming weeks. This yr’s World Citizen Prize will acknowledge people throughout 9 classes: World Citizen of the Yr, World Citizen Prize for World Chief, World Citizen Prize for Enterprise Chief, World Citizen Artist of the Yr, Cisco Youth Management Award, World Citizen Nation Hero Award and the three newly launched World Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, World Citizen Prize for Tradition & Schooling and World Citizen Prize for Activism, chosen by World Citizen and a crew of advisers. Finalists for the Cisco Youth Management Award, co-established by Cisco and World Citizen to have fun a person aged 18-30 who has contributed meaningfully to ending poverty of their neighborhood, embody founder and president of Virtualahan, Ryan Gersava (Philippines); founder and CEO of the Myna Mahila Basis, Suhani Jalota (India), and founder and managing director of Water Entry Rwanda, Christelle Kwizera (Rwanda). The general public vote to assist resolve the winner of the prize launches Tuesday and ends subsequent week.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Dan Levy and Alison Brie will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay,” together with a efficiency from G-Eazy that includes Blackbear. Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Corrin and Dierks Bentley are friends on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Hugh Laurie, Rachel Bloom, LP and Valerie Franco are tonight’s friends on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers.”