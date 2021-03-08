‘Kim’s Comfort’ Ending With Season 5

“Kim’s Comfort,” the Canadian sitcom from CBC, is ending after 5 seasons, the present’s producers introduced on Monday.

“Authenticity of storytelling is on the heart of the success of ‘Kim’s Comfort.’ On the finish of manufacturing on Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they had been shifting on to different tasks. Given their departure from the collection, we’ve got come to the tough conclusion that we can not ship one other season of the identical coronary heart and high quality that has made the present so particular,” the producers introduced on Twitter. “‘Kim’s Comfort’ has meant a lot to our solid, writers, crew and viewers all over the world. Regardless of the restrictions and problems of taking pictures in the course of the pandemic, Season 5 is our most interesting season to this point. It’s been a privilege and a really nice pleasure to work with the ‘Kim’s’ household of gifted writers and performers for the final 5 years. Thanks to our followers for the love and assist you’ve given this present.”

Season 5 of “Kim’s Comfort” started airing on CBC on January 19. The Canadian present grew in recognition after being added to Netflix’s library, the place the primary 4 seasons are presently out there to stream in the USA.

The present stars Paul Solar-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang and Simu Liu because the Korean Canadian Kim household, who run a comfort retailer in Toronto. Andrew Phung and Nicole Energy spherical out the principle solid.

Liu, who’s getting the Marvel main man therapy in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” mentioned he’s “heartbroken” in regards to the untimely ending of “Kim’s Comfort.”