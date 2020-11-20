KimStim Nabs North American Rights to Locarno Prizewinning ‘The Fever’

Brooklyn-based distributor KimStim has acquired North American rights to Brazilian director Maya Da-Rin’s function debut “The Fever” (“A Febre”), which world premiered in competitors at Locarno and performed at Toronto in 2019.

The movie is represented in worldwide markets by Pierre Menahem’s French gross sales banner Nonetheless Transferring, who negotiated the deal on behalf of the producers with KimStim’s Mika Kimoto. “The Fever” can have its New York premiere at New Administrators/New Movies in December.

“The Fever” follows Justino, a 45-year-old member of the indigenous Desana folks, who’s a safety guard on the Manaus harbor. As his daughter prepares to research medication in Brasilia, Justino comes down with a mysterious fever. The film’s key crew contains the veteran cinematographer Barbara Alvarez (“Whisky,” “The Headless Girl,” “The Second Mom”).

“The Fever” is about to open in theaters in 2021 in France the place will probably be distributed by Survivance, and within the U.Okay. with New Wave Movies dealing with, in addition to in China.

The film had a long term at worldwide festivals and received finest actor and the FIPRESCI Prize at Locarno, finest director at Chicago, in addition to the particular jury award at Thessaloniki, amongst a flurry of prizes.

“The Fever” is being launched in theaters and platforms in Brazil via Vitrine Filmes. Brazil’s Tamandua Vermelho, Enquadramento Produções, France’s Nonetheless Transferring and Germany’s Komplizen Movie produced the movie with the assist of Ancine, Aide aux Cinemas du Monde, Area Ile de France, World Cinema Fund and the Torino Movie Lab.

KimStim’s slate of worldwide motion pictures embrace Oliver Laxe’s “Fireplace Will Come,” Yung Chang’s “This Is Not a Film,” Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s “To the Finish of the Earth,” and Bruno Dumont’s “Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc.”