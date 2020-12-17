Kimura Hana Loss of life: Japan Police Open Case Against Alleged Bully

Police in Osaka, Japan have begun a authorized case in opposition to a person who’s alleged to have cyberbullied Kimura Hana, the truth TV star who died earlier this yr, apparently by suicide.

Kimura, an expert wrestler, was certainly one of six cast-members of “Terrace Home,” which performed domestically on Fuji Tv and globally on Netflix. The present was subsequently canceled.

Police on Thursday referred the case to prosecutors in Osaka. They allege that the person, who has not been named, posted nameless and notably malicious, threats to the star.

The 22-year-old Kimura was repeatedly the goal of cyberbullying, triggered by an altercation with a male solid member on the present. She was additionally vilified for her look and comportment.

Earlier than her demise, Kimura stated on-line: “I obtain almost 100 sincere opinions day by day and I can not deny that it hurts my emotions.” She additionally posted a photograph of herself on Instagram along with an apology.

Native media in Japan report that the person has beforehand admitted to a cost of public insult, and in June apologized to Kimura’s household.

Japan has a painful historical past of bullying each by followers and from inside the leisure trade. This yr the beforehand current stresses could have been exacerbated by the consequences of the coronavirus on society and the financial system. Along with Kimura, a number of different performers together with Miura Haruma, Takeuchi Yuko and Ashina Sei have died of suspected suicide.

In Might, each ruling and opposition events joined forces to start the drafting and implementation of latest guidelines governing on-line abuse. The identical month, Inside Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi advised the media that the ministry was investigating methods of exposing info on up-till-now nameless cyberbullies.

In case you or anybody you recognize within the U.S. is having ideas of suicide, please name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/sources. In different territories, please name your native suicide hotline.