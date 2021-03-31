Kimura Hana: Man Charged With Online Abuse of ‘Terrace Home’ Star

A person has been charged by Tokyo prosecutors over on-line abuse of Kimura Hana, a feminine pro-wrestler and star of actuality TV present “Terrace Home” who died final 12 months. However a broadcast ethics probe discovered that native broadcaster Fuji Tv Community had not violated her human rights.

Kimura is known to have died by suicide in Might final 12 months after receiving on-line abuse about her look and persona. The present, which concerned six younger folks sharing residing quarters, aired inside Japan on FujiTV and on international streamer Netflix elsewhere. It was canceled after Kimura’s demise.

A spokesman for Tokyo Prosecutors’ Workplace stated they’d made a “abstract indictment,” regarding public insults, in opposition to a person from Osaka in his twenties who has not been named. A December police report back to prosecutors stated that the person: “posted messages on a social media account of the sufferer, together with ‘You’ve such an terrible persona. Is your life value residing?’ and ‘Hey, hey. When will you die?’ ”

Destructive reactions by different members of the general public additionally peaked following an episode that solely aired in Japan wherein Kimura was seen arguing with one other solid member. Earlier than her demise Kimura made Instagram posts that steered she not needed to dwell.

Native media reported that the Osaka man had been given a ¥9,000 ($80) high-quality, which he selected to pay instantly. The person had earlier recognized himself because the writer of derogatory on-line feedback and apologized to Kimura’s household.

Kimura’s household had launched a grievance in opposition to Fuji TV.

The human rights committee of the Broadcasting Ethics & Program Enchancment Group, an unbiased media complaints physique in Japan, criticized the community, however didn’t agree that Fuji TV had abused Kimura’s rights.

The BPO committee stated that broadcasters ought to take note of the bodily and psychological well-being of actuality present solid resulting from their focusing on by viewers. It stated that Fuji TV lacked consideration. However it famous that Fuji TV had supplied Kimura assist after she harmed herself following an earlier episode that had aired on-line.

Whereas the committee stated there have been “issues in phrases of broadcasting ethics,” the report concluded: “It can’t be stated that her means to make free selections had been stripped.”

In case you or anybody you realize within the U.S. is having ideas of suicide, please name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/sources. In different territories, please name your native suicide hotline.