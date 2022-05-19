Kindles Are Now “Compatible” With EPUB, But Using Caliber Is Still Best—Here’s Why

At the beginning of the month we celebrated news that we did not think possible: Amazon Kindles were now “compatible” with the ePub format. The quotation mark was present because it is not that Amazon readers are now capable of opening the most widespread format of electronic books, but that through the Send To Kindle service, Amazon was now going to take care of converting ePubs to a compatible format (via apps or via the emails we send with books).

Although ePub is a free format, Amazon had always refused to do this, forcing users to convert to formats like .mobi before sending to the device by email or by copying manually or with apps like Caliber to the internal memory. After a few days testing the function, it must be said that it is useful, but there are factors that make it not the recommended option. Not because it will cause any serious problems, but because there are better solutions at the moment.





Problem 1: Poor conversions

The first problem I’ve seen with two books I’ve sent to Kindle as ePubs is a misunderstanding of the characters and the layout. And since you can’t give it any conversion instructions, unlike what Caliber and even online converters allow, there’s nothing we can fix. Let’s see what he did with one of the texts poorly converted by the Amazon service.

Iâ€™d started a few computer-related companies in high school and college, but Iâ€™d been focused on Constructive Instruments since my junior year at the University of Michigan.

Let’s now see the original text and the one that an online converter has managed to deliver to the Kindle converting to .mobi from the same .epub mailed to the Kindle.

I’d started a few computer-related companies in high school and college, but I’d been focused on Constructive Instruments since my junior year at the University of Michigan.

As we see, errors marked with apostrophes that make reading uncomfortable even if you more or less understand it. Of course, it is not what we would expect, what all websites of this type have been doing for years. Although most books are processed without this problem, on Reddit there are also cases of people who comment that it doesn’t always work, and that this situation of not being able to trust a service is obviously not ideal, just as you can trust Caliber almost anywhere. 100% of the cases (I have used it for years and do not remember problems of this type).

Second problem: Amazon does not recognize the ePub format despite claiming to support it

This is one of the messages we have received when sending an ePub file to the address of our Kindle. Never, in years, has something like this appeared to us when sending .mobi and other supported files:

Dear Kindle Customer: The following document, which you sent at 12:20 PM at Tue, May 17, 2022 GMT, could not be delivered to the indicated address:

After the error, I checked if with a shorter name the book would render fine, but there was no way for Kindle to convert it, giving up to four times error. Finally, I tried converting Cervantes’s work to .mobi from the Internet, and after sending it, it quickly appeared on the Kindle with no problems.

Amazon has never had a problem sending .mobi files, but .epubs can be a lottery, and not processed or processed poorly

Third (and expected) problem: covers

Sending the books as ePub, our Kindle will not show us its covers in the thumbnails of the books we are reading. This is something that already happened depending on how we send the files to the device, and that Amazon has not corrected when converting the ePubs. Interestingly, in the iOS and Android apps, the covers do come out.

If you want to have your covers on a Kindle, it is best to continue using Caliber. Hopefully all these problems are due to the fact that the service is still in its infancy (they originally talked about support at the end of the year, but they finally enabled it now). The worrying thing is that something that worked so well, such as sending .mobi files, will no longer be supported, perhaps leaving users with more problems due to this bad ePub conversion.