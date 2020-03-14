Kinepolis Shuts Down Multiplex Theaters in Belgium

Belgium’s greatest multiplex chain Kinepolis has closed its theaters as a part of new measures to comprise the outbreak of coronavirus in the nation.

Different theater chains and arthouse cinemas in Belgium are additionally set to shut, in line with the native TV channel RTBF.

Kinepolis mentioned it could shut its multiplex theaters throughout Belgium “beginning on Friday till March 31 a minimum of”. The corporate mentioned the choice was taken after consulting native authorities.

Boasting 111 cinemas worldwide, Kinepolis has 55 complexes all through Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. The group additionally has a footprint in North America due to its acquisition of Canadian film theatre group Landmark Cinemas and American film theatre chain MJR. It now operates 46 cinemas in Canada and 10 in the U.S. The corporate employs 4,600 individuals.

Kinepolis mentioned it’s in the method of discussing with authorities in different nations to find out their plan of action. “Measures have been taken to restrict the occupancy per room, in addition to a variety of further measures, equivalent to a stronger unfold of the beginning time of the movie screenings,” mentioned the group.

Kinepolis mentioned it expects “a extreme impression on the group’s monetary outcomes for the primary half of the yr” relying on how lengthy the cinemas shall be closed and have many venues are impacted.

Belgium had 559 circumstances of coronavirus and three deaths as of March 13.