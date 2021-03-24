King Kong is like John McClane in Godzilla vs. Kong, according to its director

If there is a clear reference for the action cinema of the eighties that is, without a doubt, John McClane, the action hero who marked one of the stages of the most commercial cinema in Hollywood. Well then, part of the essence of that character is found in the Kong that we will see in the imminent Godzilla vs. Kong, according to statements by its own director.

The 80s as a reference

This sentence is derived from an interview published by SFX Magazine, in which the director Adam Wingard stated the following:

“Kong in this movie is a lot like John McClane (from Die Hard). He has that 80s action hero air … The best of those heroes are always covered in shit. They don’t have a breather. “

These Wingard words refer to the supposed superiority both physical and environmental, with which Godzilla will have in the film. As he himself recounts, in the ocean, as an environment to fight, the gigantic reptile is the one that has everything to win against the ape. But it is that apparently, their powers will also be unleashed on land, making good old Kong go from trouble to trouble throughout the movie, something that we can find, as the creative points out, in most action films of the 80s.

Godzilla and Kong about to face each other on top of a … aircraft carrier?

They are already here

There are just a few days until the fourth installment of this peculiar universe of legendary monsters reaches our cinemas. So if you want to get on this train of the “greatest yet” and you have not yet caught up, you should know that you have a couple of days to get involved in the viewing of Godzilla (Gareth Edwards, 2014), Kong: Skull Island (Jordan Vogt-Roberts, 2017) y Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Michael Dougherty, 2019). For its part, Godzilla vs. Kong It will arrive in our cinemas next Friday, March 26. The ground is starting to shake.