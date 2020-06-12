“King Maker: The Change Of Future” Confirms Episode Extension

TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” will likely be getting an extension!

On June 12, a supply from the drama said, “The drama has been prolonged by one episode and can finish with a complete of 21 episodes.”

“King Maker: The Change of Future” is a drama that follows the story of kingmakers with psychic talents as they struggle to get management of the throne. Taking over the distinctive subject of future and psychometry, it is usually a narrative that appears again on society as an entire.

The drama stars Park Shi Hoo, Go Sung Hee, Jun Kwang Ryul, and extra, and has been exhibiting sturdy viewership rankings, peaking at 4.6 %.

“King Maker: The Change of Future” airs each Saturday and Sunday at 10:50 p.m. KST. Meet up with the newest episode under:

