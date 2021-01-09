King of Fighters XV presents its first gameplay and reveals 6 characters

SNK Corporation has formally disclosed The King of Fighters XV by publishing his first trailer with gameplay and showing six of his characters. The game will be released later this year.

Ad was postponed on wednesday and suffered a short delay. Characters featured in this new trailer (below) include K ‘, Kyo Kusanagi, Leona, Benimaru, Shun’ei, and Mai Shiranui. Not many details about all of them have been revealed, but we can get a good look at the game’s visual style, which appears to be a bit more stylized than in KOF 14.

Following the reveal trailer, KOF XV Creative Director Eisuke Ogura and producer Yasuyuki Oda revealed a bit more about how the game will play when it launches in 2021.

“We are focusing on keeping the basic element of the series of being fast paced while at the same time adding elements to make it more exciting.”says Ogura. The developers are currently “improving the features and optimizing the game”but they plan to release it in 2021. It has also been revealed that another trailer for The King of Fighters XV will arrive next week to complement the reveal.

Today’s trailer also included news about King of Fighters 14 Ultimate Edition, now available digitally, a new release for King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match on PS4, and then revealed Cham Cham and Hibiki Tanake from The Last Blade 2 as characters DLC for the third season pass of Samurai Shodown. The latter will also receive game balance changes sometime in March 2021.

KOF XV was announced during EVO 2019, and we got to see the game for the first time in December 2020, which revealed that in addition to the characters mentioned above, Benimaru would be playable. It is unclear on which platforms the game will be available at the moment.