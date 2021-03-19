King of the Hill: a new animated series is in negotiations

The King of the Hill It may be the last animated comedy to come back soon. Writer Brent Forrester has revealed that creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are currently at “hot negotiations” to revive the popular Fox series.

As Tech Radar discovered, Forrester anticipated the potential revival during a Reddit AMA session. While negotiations are still ongoing, Forrester revealed that the plan is to reintroduce Hank Hill and his family 15 years after the events of the series finale.

“I’m sure Greg Daniels and Mike Judge will murder me for sharing this, but … HELL YES”, escribe Forrester. “They are in heated negotiations to bring King of the Hill back. The Trump administration suddenly made it very relevant again. All the characters have aged 15 years. The project is sooo good. Okay, I said too much :).”.

It is unclear whether the revival series will air on Fox or change to become an exclusive broadcast on Hulu or Disney +. Presumably, most of the surviving voice cast would return, including Judge as Hank Hill and Jeff Boomhauer, Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, and Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive. However, given the time jump involved, it is possible that the role of Hank’s son Bobby will be played by another actor. It also remains to be seen how the revival could handle Hank’s niece, Luanne, and her husband Lucky, as voice actors Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty passed away.

King of the Hill aired for 13 seasons on Fox between 1997 and 2009, making it one of the most successful animated comedies to debut in the wake of The Simpsons. The series follows the mundane day-to-day struggles of the Hill family and the many other eccentric personalities in the fictional town of Arlen, TX. Like The Simpsons and Family Guy, the characters in King of the Hill never significantly aged over the course of the series, so the revival will break new ground in that regard. Has Bobby fulfilled his dream of being a stand-up comedian? Has Hank been promoted to full manager at Strickland Propane? Is Dale a member of QAnon? These are the burning questions that revival will answer.

Animated sitcom revivals and reboots are becoming increasingly popular these days, especially with the long-term effects of the pandemic on Hollywood.

Hulu recently aired the first season of its Animaniacs revival series, while HBO Max is developing a reboot of Tiny Toon Adventures called Tiny Toons Looniversity. Meanwhile, MTV is renewing its emphasis on animated projects, ordering two new seasons of Judge’s Beavis and Butthead and giving the green light to both the Daria Jodie reboot and a new Clone High series.