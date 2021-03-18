“Kingdom” Groups Get Creative With Their Poses In New Official Profile Photos

As Mnet’s “Kingdom” gears up for its highly-anticipated premiere, the present has shared new photographs of its competing teams!

On March 17, Mnet formally introduced that it might be holding a enjoyable poster contest for the upcoming idol competitors present, which would be the male model of the hit 2019 program “Queendom.” THE BOYZ, who received the preliminary season “Street to Kingdom“—during which seven male teams competed for a spot on “Kingdom”—can be competing on the present alongside Stray Children, ATEEZ, BTOB, iKON, and SF9.

For the competition, Mnet invited followers to create posters for the six teams that can be competing on the present by adorning official profile photographs of the artists and utilizing the “Kingdom” brand.

Amusingly, every of the six teams posed for his or her profile photographs in their very own distinctive method, resulting in some lighthearted and cute photographs. Verify all of them out under!

ATEEZ

THE BOYZ

BTOB

iKON

SF9

Stray Children

“Kingdom” will premiere on April 1 at 7:50 p.m. KST. For extra data on Mnet’s poster contest, try their official announcement right here!