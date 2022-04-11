Kingdom Hearts 4 announced: first trailer and images of Square Enix’s new RPG

Tetsuya Nomura had anticipated the announcement of the fourth installment through a commemorative illustration.

Kingdom Hearts fans have been crossing their fingers all day for the magic to come true, Tetsuya Nomura had warmed up social networks with a beautiful commemorative illustration of the saga that, apparently, kept a secret to show. Finally, the suspicions of the fans have resulted in what we all expected, the announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4.

The trailer for this fourth installment of the franchise has arrived accompanied by several of Square Enix’s projects for the saga, such as the first images of the mobile phone games. But Nomura had the expected surprise ready for us, with a trailer where we can see our beloved characters and their new look.

Both the aesthetics of Ciudad de Squarelike the house where he wakes up Sora, they look spectacular, with a realistic tone and a very careful visual section. Quickly, our first enemy appears and Sora, keyblade in hand, launches to defeat him. The action seems to continue in the line of previous deliveries and the trailer saves one with a final surprise.

If you played the third installment of the franchise, you already know the city of Quadratum, and if you haven’t yet, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Kingdom Hearts 3 available. A title that brings the fusion of creative worlds to a peak in the history of the franchise , with amazing gameplay concepts from beginning to end.

