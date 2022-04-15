Kingdom Hearts 4 fuels the zipper meme in the most surreal way

Tetsuya Nomura’s designs often have a lot of zippers and closures, which has generated a lot of jokes.

The great news of the last few days in the world of video games has to do with the announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4, which was shown to the world by Square Enix and Disney with a renewed and realistic look that promises to start a new story in the saga. Fans are already digging through the reveal trailer for details, but did you know there’s also a joke?

We speak of a wink that the creator Tetsuya Nomura has left for the smartest. And it is that, in the middle of a hard battle of Sora against the evil that devastates the city, we can observe a building that has a peculiarity: an ad with a giant zipper.

Nomura tends to make excessive use of zippers and closuresWe found the building two and a half minutes into the trailer (06:36 in the video at the top of the news) and, if you don’t understand why it is striking that a zipper appears, we explain that it is due to a well known meme of the series. Fans have been joking about it for years because Nomura’s designs always have this type of closure, and it seems that the creative did not want to miss the opportunity to refer to his excessive use of zippers putting a giant on a building.

In 2017, Nomura himself played along with fans by treating the topic with humor and explaining why in an interview with Mirror Online: “It was one of my preferences when I designed the characters 15 years ago. People complained about the zippers and I’m the type of person who, if pressured, insists on it,” he said.

Kingdom Hearts 4 is planned for its premiere in the new generation, but still release date unknown. To whet your appetite and liven up the wait, we recommend two articles that we have prepared: one with our wishes for this new numbered installment of the franchise and another with the keys you need to know to understand the starting point of its history.

