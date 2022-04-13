Kingdom Hearts 4 will be asked: its director warns that it will take time to share more news

Although it is still in a very early stage of development, Square Enix has announced it to avoid leaks.

Square Enix has caught us by surprise with the announcement of a Kingdom Hearts 4 that already makes us think about the keys that would make it the best game in the franchise. This unexpected news has been accompanied by some initial details which include the reasons behind the logo change and the graphic engine used, although the biggest doubt remains among the players: when can we expect this delivery?

You will have more information at a much later date, well after the E3 period.Tetsuya NomuraRight now, Tetsuya Nomura, game director, cannot answer this question. And it seems that we will have to test our patience until the development team decides to share more news about the title, since they will not give more information see you in a good time. This was explained by Nomura in the question and answer session of the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event where Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced.

In this sense, the Kingdom Hearts fan portal has published Nomura’s statements regarding the launch window of the fourth installment (via GamesRadar): “Not much can be said about this. You will have more information at a much later date, long after the E3 period. (We only disclose this to avoid early filtrationIt should be noted that while E3 2022 has been officially cancelled, Nomura is likely referring to more news being shared after the summer season.

We could see this as something positive, as we will have plenty of time to catch up with all deliveries of Kingdom Hearts. That is why teammate Adrián Suárez has taken the opportunity to reveal the best order to play the franchise titles (and what are the games we should avoid). But, if you already know all the ins and outs of this universe, you will also be interested in the keys to understanding the starting point of its history.

