Kingdom Hearts celebrates its 20th anniversary with Tamagotchis: take Sora and company on your adventures

Square Enix prepares a party with announcements, games and initiatives as curious as this one.

The adventures of Sora and company have filled the childhood of many players, and that is why there are so many people celebrating the 20th anniversary from Kingdom Hearts. After all, Square Enix is ​​already preparing the landing of all the games in the franchise on Nintendo Switch and, beyond its own borders, we had Sora as the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter.

In the Tamagotchis, we can unlock other characters like MickeyIn short, the Square Enix saga deserves a birthday in style, and that is why the publisher is already working on initiatives as special as this one: Tamagotchis based on games. The craze of the late 90s and early 2000s returns once again with the characters from Kingdom Hearts, who will be integrated into two Tamagotchi models (Dark Mode y Light Mode).

These Tamagotchis will be distributed by Bandai Namco in Japan, so we will be waiting in case the authors decide to take it to the West. As the Extra Life companions anticipate, these models will give us the opportunity to feed Sora and the rest of the characters with Paopu fruit or with sea salt ice cream from Twilight Town. In addition, we can also have fun with Minigames and unlock new characters like Mickey.

But there is still a long anniversary ahead, so it is very possible that we will continue to receive news from Kingdom Hearts over the coming weeks. After all, Square Enix has already anticipated some surprises like new modes for existing games, merchandising of the franchise and up to final chapter of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road, which will be released later this year.

