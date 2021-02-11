Kingdom Hearts is coming to PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive

The Serie Kingdom Hearts from Square Enix is ​​coming to PC. During the Epic Games Store’s Spring Showcase broadcast, it was confirmed that the main Kingdom Hearts games will hit the digital store exclusively on March 30, 2021.

Epic Games confirmed that the Remix editions of Kingdom Hearts 1 and Kingdom Hearts 2, Kingdom Hearts 3, and the rhythm game Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will be coming to PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store next month.

Kingdom Hearts, the long-running role-playing game series that combines the worlds of Final Fantasy with Disney, is finally coming to PC starting with a new PC collection. The series began on PlayStation and is typically associated with Sony platforms, although spin-offs were released on mobile devices and Nintendo laptops.

Kingdom Hearts 3 was a cross-platform release and the series’ debut on Xbox, but none of the Kingdom Hearts games ever released on PC – until now.

The series stars (usually) a boy named Sora as he travels through different Disney-inspired worlds to fight a dark force that threatens the universe. He is joined by teammates like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, as well as iconic Disney characters like Elsa and Woody.

The series is not finished yet, as creator Tetsuya Nomura says there are more stories to tell in the Kingdom Hearts universe.