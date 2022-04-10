Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link is Square Enix’s new RPG for iOS and Android: trailer and more

The long-awaited announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4 has arrived accompanied by a new installment for mobile devices.

Today is being a rollercoaster ride for Kingdom Hearts fans. The 20th anniversary celebration of the acclaimed Square Enix saga started with the publication of Tetsuya Nomura’s illustration, one in which the creative anticipated what would come next: the confirmation of Kingdom Hearts 4, which has given us the first images with that realistic Ciudad de Square.

But the announcement of the fourth installment of the franchise has not come alone, Square Enix has presented Kingdom Hearts Missing-Linka new game in the saga for devices iOS and Android that will take us on a journey from the kingdom of Scala ad Caelum to the real world, and we will face the Heartless in a new and original story.

“We are delighted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series with the announcement of two new Kingdom Hearts titles“Kingdom Hearts series manager Ichiro Hazama shared in a statement released by Gematsu. get”.

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link prepares its closed beta for this 2022This is not the only novelty for the series on mobile devices, the spin-off Kingdom Hearts Dark Road, the adventure for iOS and Android starring a Xehanort teenager, before becoming the Seeker of Darkness, will receive its final chapter in August 2022 as a free update to Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road.

As we have been able to see in the trailer, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link will bet on a more classic gameplay, very much in line with the core deliveries, and if you want to try it, you will like to know that Square Enix will launch a closed beta throughout this 2022. If you have been wanting to know more about Kingdom Hearts 4, do not miss these 7 curious details of the presentation trailer.

