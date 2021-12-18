Kingdom of Light “on Genshin Impact

From December 17-27 a new event will be available in Genshin Impact, specifically, “Mist Dungeon: Realm of Light”, therefore, in the following guide we leave you all the details about it and how to complete it for great prizes and rewards.

Genshin Impact is now with the newly arrived 2.3 update, leaving us with a series of very interesting events, some oriented on the figure of the newcomer Arataki Itto.

How to complete “Dungeon of Mist: Realm of Light” in Genshin Impact

First of all, we have to make sure that we have completed the Adventure Rank 20 to be able to participate. During this, we will have to complete 7 different tests that will be unlocked every two days.





During these tests, we will have to activate all ancient symbols within a time limit to complete the last challenge. Each of them has three symbols specifically.

To perform this task, we will have specific characters that are provided based on the test. The list is as follows:

electrifying challenge SHOGUN RAIDEN TARTAGLIA SACCHAROSE BARBARIAN XINGCHIU SARA BEIDOU icy challenge AYAKA MONA DIONA BARBARIAN XINGCHIU KAEYA –

On the other hand, we have to take into account that during the tests the elemental consonance will not be available and that the character will have the constellation level corresponding to that of the current character.

Event rewards

If we complete all the missions, we will get great prizes: