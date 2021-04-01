“Kingdom” Producers Confirm There Are No Eliminations + Share Reasons For Casting Choices And More

Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Battle” (hereafter “Kingdom”) held a press convention on April 1 forward of its premiere. CP (chief producer) Park Chan Wook, PD (producing director) Lee Younger Joo, MC TVXQ’s Changmin, and the six competing teams have been in attendance.

“Kingdom” is the male model of Mnet’s competitors program “Queendom” and options the six groups THE BOYZ, Stray Youngsters, ATEEZ, BTOB, iKON, and SF9.

BTOB’s Eunkwang shared, “We contemplated about BTOB’s look on the present, however a number of our members are within the navy proper now, so we wished to indicate extra numerous actions for Melody [BTOB’s fans]. We did really feel pressured about having to indicate a legendary stage, however we determined to look on the present.”

“We additionally deliberated over it rather a lot,” iKON’s Jinhwan acknowledged. “Throughout instances like these, it’s not simple to carry out on stage. Apart from the competitors, we simply wished to create good performances.”

SF9’s Youngbin defined, “We determined to look on the present as a result of we thought we’d have the ability to develop by competing with these nice groups. We regularly get praised for our bodily facets like peak and visuals, however our expertise are additionally value reward.”

Describing how THE BOYZ was the closing winner on the preliminary present “Street to Kingdom” and naturally gained a spot on “Kingdom,” Sangyeon shared, “We are going to achieve power from our followers and present nice phases.”

Stray Youngsters’ Bang Chan stated, “We’re nonetheless missing, and the chance to look on ‘Kingdom’ is an enormous honor. We are going to present Stray Youngsters’ varied new sides to STAYs [Stray Kids’ fans] all around the globe.”

ATEEZ’s Hongjoong expressed, “We wished to widen our perspective and check out performances which are completely different from what we’ve completed till now. We are going to be taught from our seniors and present extra progress. It is a likelihood for us to present extra fascinating phases throughout these instances.”

CP Park Chan Wook spoke about what makes “Kingdom” particular, explaining, “It’s a world undertaking. On this period, Ok-pop is acknowledged as a style of its personal at abroad award ceremonies. The worldwide analysis permits Ok-pop followers all around the globe to benefit from the performances and take part as nicely. There’s additionally the number of phases. The most important level to look out for as you watch the present is how the six groups create the most effective phases utilizing components from their very own distinct types.”

He additionally shared his causes for casting every crew, saying, “ATEEZ is a crew with a robust international fanbase. Stray Youngsters has a number of music movies with over 100 million views, they usually even have many international followers. THE BOYZ wants no rationalization as a result of they’re the winners of ‘Street to Kingdom.’ SF9 has many members who’re fashionable as actors and have well-built our bodies, so you may sit up for their cool performances. iKON has many hits, they usually’re an incredible crew. They actually know how one can get pleasure from themselves on stage. BTOB is essentially the most senior group. Solely 4 members are collaborating, because the others are serving within the navy, however their musical model is sufficient. Even with out a [dance] efficiency, they’ll present nice energy with their music.”

PD Lee Younger Joo then introduced that there could be no eliminations in “Kingdom.” “In ‘Kingdom,’ one profitable crew will end result from a contest between the six groups. They are going to be given factors based mostly on voting by competing groups (25 p.c), knowledgeable panel rating (25 p.c), home and international fan votes (40 p.c), and video rating (10 p.c). The crew with essentially the most factors wins. International fan votes have been included within the standards for an goal analysis, and we’ve invited 30 consultants to the panel to vote. Please watch the present to search out out in regards to the guidelines for the ultimate stay broadcast. This time, there are not any eliminations. The six groups every have their very own types, so it is not sensible to remove any of them. They’re all creating legendary phases.”

The present’s MC, Changmin, additionally shared reward for the teams. He stated, “Idols as of late have significantly better expertise in comparison with after I began out as an idol. It’s troublesome to search out an idol that’s missing in expertise now as a result of everybody’s expertise have collectively improved. So in comparison with the previous, I assumed it had change into tougher for groups to search out their very own distinctive model. When ‘Kingdom’ started, I used to be frightened about whether or not the six groups would have the ability to present numerous phases. However after collaborating within the recording for the primary competitors spherical, I spotted that I used to be frightened for nothing. Though I’m an MC, I actually had enjoyable. I feel Mnet did an incredible job of casting these six groups.”

Every crew then revealed their biggest strengths that will make them victory. BTOB selected their 10 years of expertise on stage and teamwork, iKON their signature vibe that may’t be defined in phrases, SF9 their facial expressions and dramatic expressiveness, THE BOYZ their stage formations that make the most of their many members, Stray Youngsters their expertise in writing and arranging songs in addition to their distinctive idea, and ATEEZ their signature power.

The eye was shifted again to Changmin, who was requested to select one individual amongst his juniors who caught his eye. “It’s merciless to ask me to select only one individual. There are so many idols with nice visuals, vocals, selection expertise, and youthfulness. If I had to decide on somebody particular, I’d select BTOB’s Search engine optimisation Eunkwang. I’m nonetheless solely an artist underneath my company 17 years after my debut, however Search engine optimisation Eunkwang is already a director at his firm solely 10 years into his profession. The place of a director may be very particular,” Changmin humorously responded.

Concerning the controversy surrounding potential bias associated to every crew’s stage ornament price range, CP Park Chan Wook acknowledged, “I apologize that a difficulty was raised forward of the present’s premiere. However we didn’t need to halt the recording attributable to somebody’s criticism. There was additionally no favoritism in direction of a sure crew. I hope that the six groups and their companies weren’t harmed by this subject. For spherical two, we had discussions with every company about the elements that have been missing in spherical one. We have now all negotiated and agreed on a approach to deliver out every crew’s creatives nicely. Beginning spherical three, with the circumstances that each one six groups have agreed on, we’ll be sure that there are not any extra points like these.”

The producer additionally talked about their plans for TVXQ’s Yunho, who was initially one of many present’s hosts together with Changmin. After being investigated for violating social distancing rules, Yunho revealed by way of his company that he had determined to step down from the present till the outcomes of the investigation have been launched. Park Chan Wook shared, “Concerning Yunho, the elements that have been already recorded of him as an MC will likely be aired till episode 3. Changmin will then host the present alone. Changmin is a talented MC, and I consider he’ll lead ‘Kingdom’ nicely as each a number and a senior.”

“Kingdom” premieres April 1 at 7:50 p.m. KST and will likely be out there on Viki.

Watch a preview of the primary episode beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)