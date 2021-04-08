“Kingdom” Releases Stunning Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 1st Battle

Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Conflict” has shared a brand new glimpse behind the scenes of its preliminary spherical!

On the April 1 premiere of the brand new idol competitors present, the six competing teams—THE BOYZ, Stray Children, ATEEZ, iKON, BTOB, and SF9—confronted off in a 100-second efficiency battle by way of which they launched themselves to viewers.

Every of the teams was required to make use of a music that had earned them a music present win for his or her efficiency, resulting in a colourful “introduction” battle by which every of the six groups delivered a novel remix of one among their hits.

As “Kingdom” gears up for its highly-anticipated second episode on April 8, which is able to reveal the complete outcomes and the winner of the preliminary spherical, Mnet has now launched behind-the-scenes photographs of the six competing teams tearing up the stage throughout their first performances.

Try the beautiful new photographs beneath—and in case you haven’t already seen them, you may take a look at all the performances from the primary episode right here!

ATEEZ

BTOB

SF9

Stray Children

THE BOYZ

iKON

The following episode of “Kingdom” airs on April 8 at 7:50 p.m. KST and might be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, take a look at a preview for the second episode right here, and watch the primary episode with subtitles beneath!

