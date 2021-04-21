“Kingdom” Releases Stunning Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Episode 3

Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War” has shared a new behind-the-scenes look at the epic performances from its third episode!

On April 15, the new idol competition show aired the second half of its first official round of competition. After THE BOYZ, iKON, and BTOB took the stage in the previous episode, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and SF9 wrapped up the round in the latest episode with three jaw-dropping performances of their own hit songs.

Before heading into the second official round of competition, Mnet has now released new behind-the-scenes photos of Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and SF9 tearing up the stage in their first-round performances.

Check out all the photos from Episode 3 below! (For THE BOYZ’s, iKON’s, and BTOB’s performances from the first round, you can check out last week’s behind-the-scenes photos here.)

Also, if you haven’t already seen them, you can watch all of the the latest “Kingdom” performances here!

Stray Kids – “Side Effects” + “God’s Menu”

ATEEZ – “Wonderland”

SF9 – “Now or Never”

The next episode of “Kingdom” airs on April 21 at 7:50 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a preview for the fourth episode here, and catch up on the first three episodes of the show below!

