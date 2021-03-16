“Kingdom” Reveals Dynamic Performance Posters + Plans For “M Countdown” Special Stage

Thrilling posters have been launched for Mnet’s “Kingdom”!

“Kingdom” is the male model of Mnet’s competitors program “Queendom.” THE BOYZ, who had been the ultimate winners on the preliminary present “Street to Kingdom,” shall be competing on “Kingdom” together with Stray Children, ATEEZ, BTOB, iKON, and SF9. TVXQ shall be internet hosting the present.

On March 16, the present revealed posters of the teams’ first performances.

Carrying white fits, BTOB passionately sings with standing mics, and their poster reads, “Dreamers don’t die.”

iKON reveals completely symmetrical choreography with their poster textual content, “iKON is coming to city.”

SF9 expresses that they’re able to “dive into your coronary heart” as they confidently stroll ahead carrying fits.

THE BOYZ previews a chic efficiency together with the textual content “Welcome to our Kingdom,” that are lyrics from their 2020 MAMA efficiency.

Stray Children’ poster portrays their darkish and highly effective aura, and the textual content consists of the “God’s Menu” lyrics, “Imprint these flavors in your palate!”

ATEEZ’s workforce greeting has been barely modified for the poster to “8 makes 1 king” because the members fiercely leap up within the air.

As well as, “Kingdom” introduced {that a} particular stage shall be revealed by way of this week’s “M Countdown.” The manufacturing workforce commented, “An unimaginable efficiency has been ready by members representing every group, so please present plenty of anticipation and assist.”

The “Kingdom” particular stage will be unveiled on the March 18 episode of “M Countdown,” and the present’s first episode will air on April 1 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

