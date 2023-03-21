Kingdom Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

Before it came out on January 25, 2019, “Kingdom,” Netflix’s first Korean original series, was much-anticipated. But the streaming network seemed to have a lot of confidence in the action drama because it renewed it for a second season before the first one came out. This is similar to what happened with “The Witcher,” another popular Netflix show. “Kingdom” is a fictional story set during the Joseon Dynasty. It follows Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) as he tries to get revenge for his father, the King of Joseon, and find out what is causing a mysterious illness that is spreading through his kingdom. “Kingdom” is like the Korean hit zombie movie “Train to Busan” in that it is violent, dark, and full of intense fight scenes. The characters are always fighting off hordes of zombies.

“Kingdom” quickly became one of Netflix’s best shows. It wowed both viewers and critics, and Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 96% rating. The second season started on Netflix on March 13, 2020, and on July 23, 2021, a special episode called “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” came out. It was about the backstory of a new character in Season 2 named Ashin, who was played by Jun Ji-hyun. Well, fans of the show are still interested in the story and can’t wait for more. They hope that Netflix will soon add a third season of the zombie drama “Kingdom.”

Will there be a Kingdom season 3?

Netflix has not yet said if “Kingdom” will be back for a third season. But we have a lot of faith that there will be a third season. The second season ends on a cliffhanger, and the special bonus episode gave us, even more, to think about. The special bonus episode is about Ashin, the mysterious woman who showed up in the last scene of season 2. The episode is called “Kingdom: Ashin of the North,” and it talks about how the saengsacho came to be (the resurrection plant).

The special episode provides the expectation that the zombie show will come back for a third season. Kim Sung Hoon, the director of “Kingdom: Ashin of the North,” told Soompi: “If the first season was the foundation of the world, Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be a stepping stone to go beyond Kingdom 3.”

Kingdom Season 3 storyline

Season 3 will probably pick up right where season two left off, which is seven years and three months after the first zombie outbreak. Ashin, the mysterious plant seller, will play a big role in what occurs next, but right now it’s not clear what that role will be. What is it about Jun’s Ji-character Hyun that makes him want chaos so much? Or is she trying to spread zombie ideology to make way for a Chinese invasion of a country that isn’t stable?

It’s likely that the new Prince will play a bigger part in season three. As a baby, he was safe from the worms that turn people into zombies, but as he’s grown up, it looks like the one parasite he still had has made its way to his brain. But this doesn’t mean for quite certain that the prince will become a monster. Given how rare his condition is and how long the worm has been living in his body, the boy may instead change into some kind of zombie-human hybrid that isn’t natural.

Soompi took a quote from an interview Kingdom author Kim Eun-hee gave recently: If you’ve seen it, you know that Lee Chang, Seo-bi, and Yeong-shin are the kinds of people who would try to stop an epidemic from happening. I believe it would be fascinating for the third season to be about finding out where the plague came from. The details of Season 3 have been kept secret, but we can be sure that Seo-bi will still not back down.

Kingdom Season 3 Cast

Bae Doona, who has been in big movies like “Sense8” and “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance,” plays Seo-bi, a doctor who is one of the first people to see the plague and immediately sets out to find a cure. Ji-hoon plays Prince Chang in “Kingdom.” Kim Sung-kyu, who plays Yeong-shin, is a skillful tiger hunter who knows how to operate a rifle. Jeon Seok-ho, who plays Cho Beom-pal, is a selfish man who likes Seo-bi and joins Prince Chang to stay alive.

Ji-hyun makes his first appearance as Ashin at the end of Season 2, which leads right into “Kingdom: Ashin in the North.” As the spinoff episode shows, Ashin is very close to what starts the plague. Because of this, she will play a big role in Season 3, when Prince Chang, Seo-bi, and the others try to find a way to stop the disease for good. Kim Kang-hoon plays the Young King, who is also likely to be important in season 3 of “Kingdom.” In the last time jump of Season 2, he is about seven years old and has become King of Joseon after Prince Chang steps down.

Kingdom Season 3 Release Date

The third season of “Kingdom” hasn’t been picked up yet. So, there isn’t yet a date for the release. Six episodes of the Korean zombie show came out on Netflix on January 25, 2019. When season 2 started on March 13, 2020, another six episodes came out. On July 23, 2021, a special episode called “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” was put on Netflix. If Netflix renews the show this year, it’s possible that Season 3 of “Kingdom” will come out in 2023.

Kingdom Season 3 Trailer

We’re still having to wait for Netflix to decide if the show will continue for a third season. So, for now, we will have to wait for a long time. We’ll leave you with the trailer for season 2 until then.

Where can I watch Kingdom Season 3?

If we do get a third season of Kingdom, it will be on Netflix. In the meantime, you can watch the first and second seasons of Kingdom, which are, not surprisingly, also on the streaming service.