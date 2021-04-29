“Kingdom” Shares Exciting Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Cover Performances From Episode 4

Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War” has shared a new behind-the-scenes glimpse of the breathtaking performances from its fourth episode!

On April 22, the idol competition show kicked off its second official round of competition: a thrilling cover battle in which each of the six groups put their own spin on one of their fellow competitors’ songs. For the first three performances of the round, SF9 covered THE BOYZ’s “The Stealer,” THE BOYZ covered SF9’s “O Sole Mio,” and iKON covered ATEEZ’s “Inception.”

Ahead of the fifth episode of “Kingdom,” which will feature the three remaining groups’ performances, Mnet has now released behind-the-scenes photos from the first half of the round.

Check out all the photos from Episode 4 below! (If you haven’t already seen them, you can watch clips of all three performances here.)

SF9 – THE BOYZ’s “The Stealer”

THE BOYZ – SF9’s “O Sole Mio”

iKON – ATEEZ’s “Inception”

ATEEZ, Stray Kids, and BTOB will take the stage with their own covers on the next episode of “Kingdom,” which airs on April 29 at 7:50 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a preview for the upcoming fifth episode here, and catch up on the first four episodes of the show with subtitles below!

