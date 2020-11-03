“Kingdom” To Release Special Episode Centering Around Jun Ji Hyun’s Character

Netflix’s “Kingdom” will probably be releasing a particular episode for Jun Ji Hyun’s character Ashin!

The favored zombie drama will probably be returning with the particular one-episode bonus story “Kingdom: Ashin of the North.” As an extension of “Kingdom” season two, “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” will probably be about Ashin, the mysterious determine Lee Chang’s (Joo Ji Hoon‘s) get together encountered whereas heading north on their seek for the key behind the resurrection plant. Jun Ji Hyun’s character grew to become a sizzling matter after showing within the ending of season two, and Ashin’s mysterious background will lastly be revealed by the upcoming episode. Along with the story of Ashin, the inheritor to the Northern Yeojin tribe village, the episode will inform the origin story of the resurrection plant.

Park Byung Eun, who left a robust impression as the top of the Royal Commandery Min Chi Rok in “Kingdom” season two, may also be showing within the particular episode. Viewers are curious to find what occurred to Ashin, who used to dwell within the North, and the way Min Chi Rok’s and Ashin’s fates are intertwined.

The particular episode will probably be helmed by director Kim Sung Hoon, who was in command of the final manufacturing of seasons one and two of “Kingdom.” Scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee, who wrote the primary two seasons of “Kingdom,” may also be taking part within the writing of the particular episode. The episode will probably be co-produced by BA Leisure and Studio Dragon.

“Kingdom: Ashin of the North” starring Jun Ji Hyun and Park Byung Eun will probably be obtainable to folks all around the globe by Netflix in 2021.

Watch the trailer under!

Within the meantime, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)