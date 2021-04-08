“Kingdom” Tops List Of Most Buzzworthy Non-Drama TV Shows In 1st Week On Air

Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Conflict” is off to a powerful begin!

In its first week on air, the brand new idol competitors present has already soared to the highest of Good Information Company’s record of the non-drama TV exhibits that generated essentially the most buzz over the previous week. The corporate determines every week’s rankings by analyzing knowledge from information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about non-drama TV exhibits which can be both presently airing or set to air quickly.

After airing its highly-anticipated premiere on April 1, “Kingdom”—the male model of the favored 2019 program “Queendom”—debuted at No. 1 on the record of most buzzworthy non-drama TV exhibits for the week of March 29 to April 4.

Moreover, three of the teams competing on “Kingdom” made the highest 10 on the record of this week’s most buzzworthy non-drama TV appearances. BTOB got here in at No. 5 for the week, adopted by iKON at No. 8 and THE BOYZ at No. 10.

In the meantime, IU topped this week’s rankings after showing on the A hundredth-episode particular of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block.”

The highest 10 non-drama TV exhibits that generated essentially the most buzz this week are as follows:

Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Conflict” tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” SBS’s “Operating Man” Mnet’s “Excessive College Rapper 4” Channel A’s “Metal Unit” TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle” SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling” TV Chosun’s “Be My Daughter” KBS 2TV’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”

In the meantime, the highest 10 non-drama TV appearances that generated essentially the most buzz this week are as follows:

IU (tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block”) Park Soo Hong (SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling”) Courageous Women (JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”) IU (KBS 2TV’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”) BTOB (Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Conflict”) BTS (tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block”) Ham So Gained (TV Chosun’s “Spouse’s Style”) iKON (Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Conflict”) BTS (KBS 2TV’s “Let’s BTS“) THE BOYZ (Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Conflict”)

Watch the premiere of “Kingdom: Legendary Conflict” with subtitles beneath!

