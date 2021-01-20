Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning anunciado para Nintendo Switch

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will launch on Nintendo Switch on March 16, 2021.

Announced along with a new trailer, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a remastered version of Kingdoms of Amalur (2012) that was released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020.

This remaster includes all the downloadable content for the original game, including Teeth of Naros and Legend of Dead Kel. Additionally, it will also introduce a new DLC expansion, called Fatesworn, which is scheduled to arrive later in 2021.

In our analysis of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, we said: “On some levels, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is still a worthwhile RPG, even if this remaster doesn’t go beyond minimal expectations. But while the ideas and mechanics that make games like Red Faction : Guerilla and Burnout Feel Special are still largely uniquely unique to them, almost everything that made Amalur stand out in its day has become standard fare for just about any RPG that has come out in the last decade. ” .

Kingdoms of Amalur was originally developed by 38 Studios and published by EA. In 2018, THQ Nordic bought the property of the now-defunct studio.

While positively received, Amalur had its fair share of controversy, as the Rhode Island Economic Development Corporation filed a lawsuit against 38 Studios founder and former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling and other executives. .

Controversy aside, the success of the game was not only due to the good reviews from the press and the players; It also achieved truly spectacular sales figures, selling more than 330,000 copies in just the first month after launch.