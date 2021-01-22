‘King’s Man,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Among Latest Disney Film Delays

Because the coronavirus pandemic continues to impression Hollywood, Disney has delayed one other spherical of flicks.

On Friday, quite a few titles, all from the corporate’s twentieth Century Studios and Searchlight banner, have been shifted out of the primary half of the yr. Among these movies are “The King’s Man,” which moved from March 12 to Aug. 20, whereas animated household movie “Ron’s Gone Improper” has been pushed from April 23 to Oct. 22. “Bob’s Burgers,” a film primarily based on the favored TV present that was set for April 9, has been taken off the discharge calendar solely.

In the meantime, 4 Searchlight titles have been given new launch dates: horror movie “The Night time Home” (July 16), the Jessica Chastain-led biopic “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Sept. 24), supernatural thriller “Antlers” (Oct. 29 in restricted launch) and Guillermo del Toro’s twisted suspense drama “Nightmare Alley” (Dec. 3 in restricted launch).

Previous to Friday’s announcement, “The King’s Man,” which has been postponed quite a few instances amid the pandemic, was the lone studio movie nonetheless set to launch in early 2021. Quite a few high-profile motion pictures have been delayed within the final 12 hours, with MGM pushing “No Time to Die” to October, and Sony shifting “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Cinderella” with Camila Cabello and “Morbius” later within the yr.

Disney has made no point out of “Black Widow,” the Marvel film starring Scarlett Johansson that’s set for Might 7, 2021. However there’s an opportunity the studio ultimately strikes that film as properly, until the coronavirus pandemic drastically improves within the subsequent month.

Matthew Vaughn directed “The King’s Man,” the third installment within the franchise following “The Secret Service” and “The Golden Circle.” The newest movie is ready within the early 1900s and depicts historic tyrants and prison masterminds as they devise a struggle that might wipe out thousands and thousands. The forged contains Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton and Daniel Brühl.