Kings of America Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Amy Adams, Brunson Green, Betsy Koch, Diana Son, Jess Kimball Leslie, Stacy O’Neil, and Adam McKay, who is also the director, are the executive producers of the television series Kings of America.

A million-dollar firm was the target of one of the most important lawsuits in American history, according to the creators of the series, Jess Kimball Leslie with Dian Son. The most recent information regarding the next series is provided below:

The Kings of America miniseries is still keeping certain information under wraps, including the anticipated release date for the episodes, the trailer, even the whole cast. It is anticipated that Netflix will release it in 2021.

During the 2020 Television Critics Society Summer Press Tour, which also had other fascinating details, the streaming service made an announcement on the project.

The main characters in Kings of America are three strong women that were intimately connected to the largest corporation in the world: a Walmart heiress, a rebellious executive, as well as a longtime Walmart salesperson and preacher that dared to take on the retail behemoth in the largest class actions lawsuit in US history.

Kings of America Release Date

On August 4, 2020, Netflix placed an order for an American drama series. However, Kings of America’s release date has not yet been established.

We are unable to forecast the series’ release date since there’s no official word on whether shooting has begun or not.

Kings of America Cast

The series’ creators have yet to reveal any cast members for the characters as of October 2022. The only cast member confirmed to appear on the episode is Amy Adams. In the next months, the remaining cast members will be announced.

Kings of America Trailer

Kings of America Plot

