Kings of Leon Talk New Album and What’s Next

Typically it’s a must to reduce free from the shackles of self-perception to essentially be free. Almost twenty years into their recorded profession, Kings of Leon are a band now keen to let go of industrial considerations. “We’ll argue with the file label later if we don’t have the radio hit,” frontman and principal songwriter Caleb Followill tells Selection.

“We had a ton of guidelines on the very starting,” shares his brother and bassist Jared Followill, who says the band used to “frown” on the concept of utilizing instrumentation that strayed from their unique sound. They have been additionally so intent on making certain that the dwell performances have been nearly as good because the album expertise that they’d solely file what the 4 of them “might play dwell.”

This time round, nonetheless, it was totally different. For his or her eighth album, “When You See Your self,” Kings of Leon entered the studio and discarded the notions that often preoccupied them. “Don’t take into consideration the dwell present, don’t take into consideration radio, don’t take into consideration singles,” Jared remembers, “[just] attempt to make the perfect album you possibly can.”

“When You See Your self” has develop into the primary launch by a significant rock band to be supplied as an ‘NFT’ (Non-Fungible Token) — a type of non-duplicable digital token that denotes rights of possession of the artist’s work to the purchaser. However no such considerations influenced the music the band recorded.

“The longer you’re doing this, the extra you need to take issues so far as you’re feeling like they need to go,” Caleb observes. “I don’t suppose any of us realized that this album didn’t have many songs that might match the radio format. That isn’t one thing that got here into our minds in any respect. On this day and age, I want it didn’t need to. It’s a unique world.”

It’s definitely a unique world to the one Kings of Leon greeted with their boisterous debut, “Youth and Younger Manhood,” in 2003. They appeared to be one thing out of a bygone period themselves with a backstory virtually too tantalizing to be swallowed as gospel fact.

Drummer Nathan, Caleb and Jared Followill are the sons of a Pentecostal preacher from the American Deep South, who enlisted their cousin, Matthew Followill, to play lead guitar. With their lengthy hair and tight tees, the Nashville rockers regarded like they’d been cryogenically frozen from the Seventies and dropped into the brand new century. That they had a sound to match. Amid Caleb’s scat-like yelps, lyrics charted brothel scrapes (“Molly’s Chambers”) and warnings of spiritual comeuppance (“Holy Curler Novocaine”) inside their southern-fried tunes.

Audiences within the U.Ok. and Europe got here flocking, turning them into cult stars. The ramshackle brilliance of sophomore album “Aha Shake Heartbreak” (2004) accomplished a two-record volley of critically acclaimed storage rock that Jared believes was solely doable due to the endurance of their longtime label, RCA Data.

“They didn’t strive and make us produce radio hits,” he displays gratefully. “They might allow us to be fully free artistically, and that’s why you’ve albums like ‘Youth and Younger Manhood’ and ‘Aha Shake Heartbreak.’ These are bizarre albums, and we have been bizarre boys. They simply launched the weirdness and [even though the albums] weren’t very huge, they simply allow us to evolve naturally and develop into what we have been going to be. We have been at all times kinda shocked that they allow us to preserve making albums and stored paying for them.”

Occasionally, Caleb may be discovered considering the physique of work they’ve amassed to this point and is struck by what he sees. While his lyrics have by no means shied away from darkish terrain — “You kick the bucket / I’ll swing my legs,” he wrote on “The Bucket,” for instance — he has typically tempered darkness and/or the non-public with abstraction.

Even so, it’s exhausting not to attract parts of autobiography coursing by means of some of his phrases. When requested if any lyrics from the band’s earliest days resonate with him nonetheless, he’s philosophical.

“I really feel just like the longer time passes, the extra they will hit me. It’s such as you’re taking a look at your self within the mirror, however a a lot youthful model of your self: somebody who wasn’t essentially as assured and was uncertain of what lay forward,” he imparts. “So, a tune like ‘Milk’ can nonetheless give me shivers. Or ‘Arizona,’ ‘Knocked Up,’ ‘True Love Manner,’ all these songs. Typically I really have a look at [my work] and I am going, ‘Wow,’ and I’m proud of myself. I can inform it’s a younger man on the early levels of rising up. Some of that was fairly deep stuff for a younger man who was looking out.”

By KOL’s third album, 2007’s “As a result of of the Occasions,” the band discovered itself in transition, the members laying the foundations for a extra polished second act. That arrived in earnest with “Solely by the Evening” (2008), the album that signaled their breakthrough Stateside thanks, partially, to anthemic singles “Intercourse on Hearth” and “Use Someone.” Feted with Grammys and toasted by the mainstream, their inventory rose, and the 2 releases that adopted, “Come Round Sunset” (2010) and “Mechanical Bull” (2013), solid related sonic floor with out scaling comparable industrial heights.

“When You See Your self” marks Kings of Leon’s eighth album.

RCA Data

When it got here to their subsequent transfer, fairly than stick, they determined to twist. Angelo Petraglia, a stalwart within the Kings of Leon camp — cowriter of some of the band’s earliest materials and producer or co-producer on all of their albums — was changed by Björk and Coldplay producer Markus Dravs. Below his stewardship, they launched 2016’s “WALLS”: their first primary album within the U.S. In 2019, the group decamped to Blackbird Studios in Nashville with Dravs to start work on its comply with up. The ten months they spent recording “When You See Your self” grew to become the longest studio stint of their profession.

Except for “Echoing’s” frenetic chug and “The Bandit’s” propulsive thrum, “When You See Your self” is extra glacial than its predecessors, the lyrical temper contemplative, and their trademark sepia-soaked, gothic arena-rock much more atmospheric than typical. The likes of “100,000 Individuals” and “A Wave” include washes of synthesizer and tasteful piano that provides colour to their palette with out eliminating the band’s persona.

A core half of that persona remains to be Jared Followill’s wandering, ingenious bass. A mode that’s hardly ever content material to easily experience the basis observe. “Each occasionally, I might need a bit guitar melody. But when I carry one thing in, it’s virtually at all times simply on the bass,” he divulges. “Often, it’s extra my easy stuff like ‘Charmer’ or ‘On Name’ that everyone writes round, as a result of if an concept begins from the bass, it must be easy. I really feel like I do my finest work when enjoying different folks’s stuff.”

“I really feel such as you write on guitar although,” interjects Caleb, addressing his brother immediately. “I imply, lots of your traces, while you play them on an acoustic guitar, they sound like an important guitar riff.

“Within the early days, we simply kinda put a bass in [Jared’s] palms,” he continues, “and so I really feel like he wrote guitar components on the bass versus bass traces. That’s what makes it such a novel sound. Most individuals don’t write a bass line the way in which that he does.”

Even when a band of brothers approaches their two-decade mark, the temptation to do one thing else can come up.

“I believe Nathan desires to go solo — the world is prepared for an all-drum album,” jokes Caleb, earlier than considering the subject extra significantly. “Movie scores or writing one thing for a film,” he ponders. “So far as solo stuff, I get pleasure from writing songs and lots of the time the songs that I get pleasure from writing are usually not Kings of Leon [songs], however extra of a singer songwriter/man-and-his-guitar form of factor. I wouldn’t have an interest to launch that stuff as me and then go and tour it, however I might see myself writing songs and another person singing them possibly or one thing like that.”

“Hopefully, all of our aspect initiatives could be a bit bit worse than our band,” provides Jared. “Simply because, with me personally, if I ever did a aspect undertaking it’s going to be [the] scraps. Something I write, the primary those that get to listen to it are the band. They’re at all times going to get first dibs of the perfect of the perfect.”

All of which raises the query, what’s subsequent? “I really feel like we’re in a spot that it’s taken us eight albums to get to,” Caleb says. “We’re all in the identical headspace and all of us have the identical vibes occurring in our lives, which is nice as a result of that’s going to make us need to proceed enjoying music, touring and doing the issues that we do,” he provides. “I really feel like we’re in a great spot and hopefully it stays that approach for a very long time.”