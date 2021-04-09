‘Kings of Napa’: Oprah Winfrey Series Sets Cast

Ebonee Noel, Karen LeBlanc, Yaani King Mondschein and Rance Nix will star in “The Kings of Napa,” the upcoming drama from “Claws” showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois for the Oprah Winfrey Community. Barrois will govt produce alongside Michelle Listenbee Brown and Oprah Winfrey. Matthew A. Cherry, the Oscar-winning director of the animated quick movie “Hair Love,” is ready to direct the primary two episodes of the present.

The sequence is centered on the facility battle between the rich vineyard-owning King siblings in idyllic and picturesque Napa Valley. The aspirational African American household’s line of enterprise has granted them the kind of standing that lands them in design magazines and on society pages. The wine enterprise has introduced the Kings success and acclaim, however following their patriarch’s sudden departure from the corporate, the three siblings should grapple for the reigns to the grape kingdom and purchase their very own energy.

Noel (“FBI,” “Wrecked”) will play the position of August King, the center King sibling and the household’s good advertising whiz who’s obsessed with vino and all the time searching for new methods to broaden the enterprise. LeBlanc (“Ransom,” “Jack Ryan”) will painting Vanessa King, the matriarch of the King household who gave up her profession as a information reporter to assist run King Property Wines and has a seemingly picture-perfect marriage together with her husband, Reginald. Mondschein (“For All Mankind,” “Unhealthy Hair”) will play the position of Bridgette Peele, August’s cousin and right-hand who works because the vineyard’s supervisor. Nix (“Zero Difficulty,” “Amsterdam Ave.”) will painting Dana King, August’s older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery.

“The Kings of Napa” was created by Sherman Barrois below her unique multi-year general take care of Warner Bros. Tv, which she inked in 2018. The sequence hails from Warner Bros. TV and Harpo Movies. Manufacturing will start later in 2021 for an early 2022 premiere on OWN.